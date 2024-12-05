United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has inked a new partnership with Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, to offer advanced digital financial services to its customers in the UAE.

Under this agreement, SIB will leverage Network International’s integrated multi-channel payment solutions to strengthen its efforts toward digital transformation and innovation while offering an extensive suite of advanced payment networks along with digital products and services. For corporate customers, these services include point-of-sale (POS) solutions for businesses, card acceptance and payment processing.

Furthermore, this partnership would allow SIB clients to accept card payments through various channels, including POS terminals in retail outlets, commercial establishments, tourism facilities, and government entities. The solutions will also enable online shopping, government payments via an electronic payment gateway, Pay By Link, unified commerce, and Soft POS solutions.

On the back of an integrated, secure, scalable, and multi-channel approach to meet customer needs, SIB will also be able to enhance operational performance and customer experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Network International to offer POS and e-commerce solutions to our corporate and government clients. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the suite of corporate banking products we offer.”

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer at Network International, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Sharjah Islamic Bank to offer multi-channel payment acceptance solutions tailored to meet the needs of the bank’s customers, including SMEs, corporates, and government institutions. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide secure and seamless services that enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience with over three decades of expertise in building advanced digital payment infrastructures.”

The agreement was signed at Sharjah Islamic Bank’s Sharjah headquarters in the presence of dignitaries including the bank’s CEO H.E. Mohamed Abdalla and Deputy CEO H.E. Ahmed Saad.

About Sharjah Islamic Bank

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) was founded in 1975 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah in the name of National Bank of Sharjah to provide corporate and retail commercial banking services, and since that time, the Bank is heading forward towards development.

On the first of July 2002, the SIB successfully completed the first transition process of its kind in the world, from being a conventional bank to be an Islamic bank offering sophisticated Islamic banking services. The accounting system, software and information systems were amended to provide banking services that strictly comply with the Sharia provisions. Further, top scholars of Islamic Sharia and jurisprudence, trainers and specialists in Islamic banking have trained the bank staff on new products and services. Latest available banking technology was used to render best Islamic banking services to corporate and retail customers. In line with this approach, the bank has introduced special departments for ladies to ensure fluent and convenient conclusion of their transactions.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

