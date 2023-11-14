Sharjah: Along with the continuing expansion to receive an anticipated 20 million passengers by 2026, the Sharjah International Airport has now opened up new interactive brand touchpoints at its baggage carousals, offering advertisers more eyeballs reach.

In all, the airport, which is the fastest growing airport in the Middle East, will have 12 faces duo fusion digital screens across its 6 baggage carousals. The new touchpoints are also being introduced for advertisers to capitalise on the busy travel season with 2023-year end approaching, and November and December usually being the peak months for Sharjah International Airport.

While these high-quality screens are indeed a visual delight, they hold a unique offering for advertisers. A promise that their messages will not be lost in the crowd but will resonate with a diverse, multinational, and multi-ethnic audience as they disembark at this vibrant hub.

The screens will offer a potential viewer dwell time of 15-30 seconds for each advertisement, offering fruitful reach and impact.

The new screens at the baggage carousals are in addition to the 74 advertising and branding touchpoints across custom-built static and OOH displays the airport offers.

The Sharjah International Airport is estimated to welcome 16 million passengers by the end of 2023. The airport connects over 153 destinations across 32 countries across the world.

Approximately, 22 per cent passing through the airport is estimated to be tourists, 40 per cent white collar workers and near about 30 per cent millennials spanning tech-savvy professionals and C-suite executives.

For more information:

Global Edge Advertisements LLC

Email: info@geadvt.com