Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has once again demonstrated its leadership in sustainable and experiential tourism, with its flagship hospitality brand, Sharjah Collection, earning eight prestigious titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards across both regional and global categories.

This outstanding achievement recognizes Kingfisher Retreat, Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, and Wishi Restaurant at Najd Al Meqsar, solidifying Sharjah Collection’s status as a global benchmark for eco-luxury, cultural authenticity, and meaningful travel experiences.

8 awards celebrating hospitality excellence

At this year’s ceremony, Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba was named Best Luxury Eco Resort in the Middle East and Best Luxury Sustainable Resort in the Middle East, honoring its pioneering model of eco-conscious hospitality within Sharjah’s protected mangrove ecosystem. Kingfisher Retreat, located along Kalba’s pristine coastline, stands as a pioneering model of sustainable coastal luxury. Nestled within a protected mangrove reserve, the retreat features 40 sea-facing tents designed in harmony with the surrounding ecosystem.

Al Badayer Retreat, nestled among the emirate’s golden dunes, received Best Luxury Cultural Retreat in the Middle East and the coveted Best Luxury Desert Resort – Global Winner award for its exceptional fusion of Bedouin-inspired architecture and modern comfort. In the heart of Sharjah’s red dunes, Al Badayer Retreat captures the spirit of Arabian heritage through architecture and experience. Inspired by traditional caravanserais, it offers 46 luxurious rooms and tents blending Bedouin design with modern amenities.

Al Faya Retreat, located in the heart of Mleiha’s desert, won Best Luxury Boutique Retreat in the Middle East and Best Luxury Wellbeing Retreat – Global Winner, recognizing its minimalist design and transformative wellness experiences rooted in history and tranquility. Al Faya Retreat, situated within the ancient landscape of Mleiha, reimagines wellness tourism through a deep connection to place. The retreat transforms two 1960s structures — a former clinic and grocery store beside the UAE’s first fuel station — into a five-room desert sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Wishi Restaurant at Najd Al Meqsar in Khorfakkan claimed Best Luxury Unique Experience in the Middle East and Best Magnificent Scenic Views in the Middle East, honoring its celebration of Emirati cuisine within a restored 100-year-old mountain village overlooking Wadi Wishi. Najd Al Meqsar, in Khorfakkan’s Wadi Wishi, features seven luxury heritage units built within restored homes over 100 years old, overlooking ancient mountains and petroglyphs dating back more than 2,000 BCE.

Reflecting Shurooq’s vision for sustainable, culturally rooted development

The awards represent a significant milestone in Shurooq’s journey to redefine luxury through sustainability, heritage preservation, and authenticity. Each retreat within the Sharjah Collection embodies the Authority’s long-term vision of transforming Sharjah’s diverse landscapes into destinations that reflect environmental balance, cultural continuity, and holistic wellbeing.

Collectively, the Sharjah Collection reinforces Shurooq’s role in shaping a new model of responsible tourism, where economic growth, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship coexist in balance. Through adaptive reuse of heritage sites, low-impact architecture, and locally inspired design, each property enhances Sharjah’s identity as a destination rooted in authenticity and forward-thinking development.

In recent years, Shurooq has invested more than AED 300 million in developing the Sharjah Collection, forming a key component of its AED 850+ million hospitality portfolio. This investment supports Sharjah’s rise as a regional hub for conscious, wellness-driven travel — aligning with global trends toward slow tourism and purposeful exploration.

Hospitality that drives economic and cultural growth

Commenting on the global recognition, Ahmed Ben Zaied, General Manager of Sharjah Collection, said: “Winning eight awards at the World Luxury Awards 2025 is a proud moment that celebrates Sharjah’s evolution into a global reference for sustainable luxury. These recognitions reflect Shurooq’s commitment to integrating nature, culture, and innovation in every guest experience. Through the Sharjah Collection, we continue to showcase how authentic hospitality can drive economic and cultural growth while safeguarding the environment and empowering local communities.”

Sharjah’s vision for the future of conscious travel

These achievements reaffirm Sharjah Collection’s role as a catalyst for sustainable development and global recognition. The brand continues to expand with new projects such as Nomad in Kalba, set to open in Q4 2025, which will introduce a new dimension of off-grid luxury and community-driven eco-tourism to Sharjah’s east coast.

Established in 2006, the World Luxury Awards are among the most respected global accolades celebrating excellence across all sectors of the hospitality industry. The 2025 results reaffirm Shurooq’s enduring vision to position Sharjah as a world-class destination for travelers seeking authenticity, tranquility, and transformation through sustainable luxury.