Dubai: The Sharjah Excellence Award has organized a panel discussion in cooperation with the Youth Councils—the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Youth Council—to discuss mechanisms of discovering entrepreneurs’ passion and creativity.

Held at Etihad Museum, Dubai, the event aimed to enhance participants’ awareness of various topics in the world of entrepreneurship, present and discuss the most important challenges facing them in the business sector, as well as how to deal with and overcome such challenges.

The session was attended by Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, and Aisha Saleh, Member of the Chamber's Youth Council, as well as a large number of youth councils’ representatives in government entities, entrepreneurs who own entrepreneurial projects and those who wish to establish their projects.

The session shed light on the Sharjah Excellence Award and briefed participants on how entrepreneurs can participate in the award’s two categories, including the Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award and the Sharjah Small & Medium Enterprises Award.

Delivered by entrepreneurs Ibrahim Al Mallouhi, Maryam Jamal, and Abdullah Al Baqish, the dialogue session discussed how young people can adapt to labor market changes and keep pace with the digital transformation, and what the alternative plans are to avoid risks and manage crises, as well as the importance of switching to digital marketing, improving projects, and how to overcome fears and deal with challenges at the beginning of any entrepreneurial project.

