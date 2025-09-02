Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has formally inaugurated its new institutional headquarters — a development that reflects the organisation’s strategic commitment to expansion and the cultivation of an exemplary working environment.

The occasion was marked by the presence of His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, alongside a number of senior executives and key personnel, including members of the design and implementation teams responsible for the project.

His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of the company, stated: "The inauguration of our new institutional headquarters marks a significant milestone in our ongoing journey towards organisational excellence and sustainability. We were keen to ensure that the building in both its design and functionality embodies our core values and aligns with our vision of a dynamic and flexible work environment. This environment is one that fosters productivity and innovation, empowers national talent, and serves as a launchpad for continued expansion and sustainable growth. Ultimately, it is a platform through which we aim to deliver genuine value to our shareholders and our partners across both the public and private sectors."

Al Sayegh added: "The selection of the company’s strategic location reflects our vision to be at the heart of Sharjah’s economic growth ecosystem close to our key partners and vital projects."

During the ceremony, Al Sayegh honoured the project teams in recognition of their outstanding efforts, valuable contributions, and dedication in preparing the company’s new headquarters. Their commitment played a pivotal role in the successful delivery of this landmark project.

Headquarters Design

The concept and design of the new headquarters were inspired by the symbolic imagery of caravans and vessels a sensory expression of a continuous journey marked by perseverance, navigating through stages of challenge towards shared success. Architecturally, the building features a refined blend of stone and glass, offering a strong visual presence that reflects confidence and ambition. The result is a modern architectural landmark that integrates seamlessly with the surrounding developments.

Interior Features and Work Environment

The interior of the headquarters embodies a spirit of modernity, characterised by open and shared spaces that encourage interaction, idea exchange, and the cultivation of a dynamic work environment. The design integrates natural light, smart architectural elements, and carefully curated green spaces, all contributing to a flow of positive energy throughout the building.

The headquarters has been purposefully designed as an inspiring space for creativity — one that reflects the company’s current achievements while capturing the aspirations of its employees for a brighter, more innovative future.

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. The company is committed to realising its vision of advancing economic and social development and accelerating sustainable economic growth across the Emirate.

In collaboration with both the public and private sectors, Sharjah Asset Management promotes investment, fosters corporate social responsibility, and ensures the optimal utilisation of resources to meet the needs of Sharjah’s community — ultimately securing their long-term well-being and prosperity.