Riyadh – The prestigious Best Places to Work program has unveiled the top large companies in Saudi Arabia for 2024, recognizin g organizations with over 1,001 employees that exemplify excellence in fostering engaging and supportive workplaces .

At the pinnacle of this year’s rankings is Roshn, a leading real estate developer celebrated for its inclusive and motivating work environment. In second place, the Royal Commission for AlUla stands out for its dedication to preserving cultural heritage while creating enriching experiences for its employees. The third spot is held by International Maritime Industries, which has built a reputation for innovation and employee engagement in the maritime sector.

Other standout companies in this category include retail powerhouse Panda, recognized for fostering growth and collaboration, and Saudi Air Navigation Services, which excels in providing employees with meaningful work that enhances air travel safety and efficiency.

The complete top 10 includes:

Roshn Royal Commission for AlUla International Maritime Industries Panda Saudi Air Navigation Services Extra Jana MS Bindawood Gasco Saudia Technic

These organizations exemplify the highest standards in employee satisfaction, well-being, and leadership, setting the benchmark for large companies in Saudi Arabia.

