Dubai - Shams Club announces the official launch of its digital platform, designed as a space for collaboration, artistic growth, and opportunity. The platform offers both gratis and paid memberships, connecting users with valuable resources, expert insights, and a vibrant global network.

Founded by Lena Khouri and Yasmine Rasool, both of which are rooted in the arts and creatives industries, Shams Club offers more than just a network, but a collective for emerging and established talents to grow, showcase their work, and unlock opportunities for long term success. Members gain access to a vibrant ecosystem where they can connect, share resources, and amplify one another’s journeys.

The launch of Shams Club comes aligned with a time where MENA states have a renewed, collective focus on cultural growth and the startup network, in line with regional developmental goals such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the UAE’s Creative Economy Agenda, and similar initiatives across Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. While 2024 saw a global slowdown, the MENA region still attracted $2.3 billion in investments across 610 deals (Farraj, 2025). Sham’s Club emerges as a timely connector for founders, creators, and investors across the region.

As part of this mission, Shams Club provides a flexible model, launching both gratis and premium membership, enabling creatives to connect and grow on their own terms to a global stage.

Membership Tiers

Explorer Plan

Complimentary plan for those curious to explore Shams Club

Join for free to tap into a global creative network, get inspired and explore what Shams Club is all about.

Get access to a global network of creatives

Discover curated happenings in select cities around the world

Join monthly Live Creative Sessions to learn from experts in our community

Explore job opportunities posted by the community and curated by Shams ClubLumineer

Lumineer Plan

Join Shams Club to build meaningful connections and get access to creative opportunities globally.

Access monthly mentor sessions with Shams Club team answering submitted questions from experts and providing personal introductions

Access essential resources including pitch decks, presentations, treatments, PR and investor lists, and more

In addition to its digital offerings, Shams Club is rolling out a series of in-person events across key cities worldwide, creating spaces where meaningful relationships can flourish. Whether it’s intimate founder dinners, creative workshops, or large-scale networking gatherings, each event is crafted to strengthen bonds and open doors.

Meet The Founders

Lena Khouri is an entrepreneur and producer. She spent her career at top companies across industries including entertainment at CAA and Wheelhouse, creative advertising at Deutsch, and her first company - CURIO, a two sided tech marketplace. Lena’s background and desire to amplify voices that reflect a more accurate representation of her culture inspired her to

launch Between East. She is passionate about connecting the global MENA community and bringing inspiring stories to life while also helping create role models for future generations.

Between East is an entertainment and media company that celebrates Middle Eastern & North African art, creativity, and culture to reveal a new global identity. Our mission is to amplify the voices of talent who are pushing the boundaries to shape culture and create a world where MENA communities are inspired, connected, and celebrated.

Yasmine Rasool is a Cultural Advisor with a deep passion for art, music, and film, and an active voice within the cultural scenes of the Middle East and North Africa. She is dedicated to supporting regional artists on a global scale through her creative platform, @waastaa — a cross-cultural initiative that champions talent from the MENA region and celebrates its creative power worldwide.

Throughout her travels, Yasmine has built an extensive network of museums, galleries, and film houses, collaborating regularly to connect MENA creatives with meaningful international opportunities. Her mission is clear: to help artists find their purpose, amplify their voices, and gain the recognition they deserve. Currently serving as Senior Programming Manager at Live Nation and running her creative agency, Let’s Play Yellow Agency, Yasmine continues to curate, shape, and elevate cultural experiences that leave lasting impact.

“We believe success shouldn’t happen in isolation,” said Yasmine, one founder of Shams Club. “By bringing together diverse talents and giving them the support, exposure, and shared knowledge they need, we’re building a community where everyone has a chance to thrive — and to help others thrive too.”

Shams Club is open to entrepreneurs, investors, creative professionals, and anyone passionate about growing alongside a trusted, inspiring network.

To learn more or become part of the community visit joinshamsclub.com.

About Shams Club

Shams Club is a curated community and creative network dedicated to connecting and empowering MENA/SWANA artists and visionaries between East and West, providing space where passionate members unite to share inspiring ideas, invoke collaboration, and expand collective artistic horizons. Their mission is to foster a thriving community that cultivates growth, enriches creative expression, and inspires innovation globally, by offering both digital tools and real-word experiences.

Media Inquiries

