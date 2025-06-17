Landmark low-rise development in Jumeirah 1 blends refined design, nature, and connected living to redefine the feeling of home in the heart of the city

Dubai, UAE – Shamal unveils a landmark development at the historic Dubai Zoo site in Jumeirah 1. This visionary project will transform the cherished site into a vibrant residential and lifestyle destination, honouring its deep legacy and iconic architecture whilst fostering an intimate, dynamic new community grounded in nostalgia and connection.

Set in the heart of Jumeirah 1, the low-rise development comprises 90 meticulously designed residential units. The project blends heritage and modernity using clean geometry and natural materials, supporting a slower, more spacious way of living. A thoughtful transformation that respects the memory and legacy of a beloved landmark, the development is shaping a new chapter in urban living through organic architecture, sustainable landscaping and community-led design. Prioritising walkability and open green space, it includes shared courtyards, a large central park, and preserved mature trees to encourage community interaction and maintain continuity with the landscape. Residents will benefit from an array of amenities centered around courtyards that include a club house, wellness area, a dedicated children's play area, a family pool, lounge and gym. The development is shaped to harmonise with the surrounding Jumeirah neighbourhood, bringing warmth, subtlety and character to a high-demand location.

"This is more than a redevelopment; it is a profound reimagining of a beloved landmark that holds deep connections for countless individuals and the wider community," said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer at Shamal. "At Shamal, we aspire to deliver the extraordinary - not through scale alone, but through intention, care, and design that speaks to the soul of the city. Our vision is to respectfully honour the site’s rich past and curate a progressive space for modern living. It is designed for people to live, connect, and thrive, fostering a personal, calm, and grounded lifestyle that blends heritage with the present.”

Architectural partner DXB Lab brings this vision to life through a design approach defined by clarity, simplicity, and considered detailing. “Our design process began with a deep exploration of the site’s history and natural character,” said Khalid Al Najjar of DXB Lab. “We were inspired by the organic clusters and greenery that once defined the Dubai Zoo, and we translated those elements into a geometric architectural language that feels both rooted and forward-looking. This project is a tribute to Jumeirah’s legacy - an environment where memory and modernity coexist.”

Miltos Bossinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H, added, "We are proud to partner with Shamal on this transformative project, delivering a distinctive residential offering in an iconic location that will enhance Jumeirah's vibrant fabric."

With easy access to Dubai's premier attractions and stunning views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the project offers a well-connected urban living experience. It combines privacy, open spaces, and natural elements, creating an environment that feels both nostalgic and new, catering to the strong demand for premium leasing in the area. Site preparation is complete, with construction anticipated to begin soon.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, Shamal is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai’s most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

About DXB Lab

DXB Lab is an award-winning architecture practice based in Dubai, renowned across the Middle East for its integration of disciplined design principles, architectural innovation, and modern technologies. Rooted in its local heritage, DXB Lab respects regional customs and traditions, seamlessly weaving them into contemporary built environments. Every project at DXB Lab is approached with meticulous rigor and creative enthusiasm, challenging conventional boundaries and fostering innovation. Through a thorough exploration of each project’s potential, DXB Lab delivers progressive architecture that transcends standard design norms. Experimental and fluid, their work evolves from empirical observation and collaborative efforts, engaging specialists in building engineering, component manufacturing, and landscape design to craft holistic solutions.

About H&H

H&H, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specialises in offering customised, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The company's flagship projects, including the ‘Eden House’ all exhibit H&H’s commitment to excellence in construction. The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai at International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, also exemplify H&H’s approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company has three divisions – H&H Development, H&H Properties, and H&H Interiors – each providing clients with distinctive products and services.