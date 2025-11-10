Developed by H&H and designed by RSHP, The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION will redefine seafront living as the first EDITION Residences in the region.

Dubai – Shamal Holding, the Dubai-based diversified investment firm, behind some of the city’s most distinctive destinations, has unveiled the design and development details of The Dubai Beach EDITION. The luxury beachfront resort, at Dubai Harbour, is anticipated to redefine coastal living and hospitality in the region.

Being developed by H&H and designed by RSHP (Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners), The Dubai Beach EDITION is scheduled for completion in 2029. The project embodies EDITION’s signature modern hospitality, offering residents and guests a seamless connection between home, sea, and city.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, added: “Dubai’s luxury real estate and hospitality sectors continue to set global benchmarks. The next decade will be defined not by the volume of projects, but by the emergence of new formats that seamlessly combine premium quality, culture, and lifestyle at the highest level. The Dubai Beach EDITION is a distinctive beachfront project that doesn’t simply enter the category, it elevates it. It reflects our vision to shape Dubai Harbour into a global benchmark for seafront living. It embodies our commitment to creating places that resonate with authenticity and enduring value.”

The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION present 165 private homes across four low-rise pavilion buildings, each offering exclusive beach access and panoramic views of the shoreline, Dubai Harbour, and the city skyline. Architectural expression by RSHP emphasises clean lines, generous natural light, open floorplans and seamless interaction of indoor and outdoor spaces.

The residences blend understated modernity with authentic local character. Interiors will balance calm natural materials, crafted finishes, and curated art moments that express both warmth and sophistication.

Residents will enjoy an exclusive suite of inspired amenities, such as a private beach, landscaped gardens, infinity pools, elegant lounges, curated art spaces, co-working lounges, restaurants and a comprehensive wellness club including spa, gym and treatment suites.

Every space is informed by the brand’s DNA: design that feels bespoke, service that feels personal, and lifestyle that is intuitive rather than ostentatious. These two- to four-bedroom residences — ranging from 1,450 to 3,770 sq ft exemplify a refined coastal aesthetic.

Adjacent to the residences, the resort will feature 185 rooms and suites. Guests and residents alike will enjoy curated dining, social, and wellness concepts that embody EDITION’s ethos of creativity and contemporary craftsmanship.

Each will benefit from distinct resident-only zones, preserving the integrity of homeownership.

H&H will deliver the project, continuing its legacy of design-led destinations in collaboration with Shamal. Miltos Bossinis, CEO of H&H, said: “The Dubai Beach EDITION represents a new chapter in Dubai’s luxury landscape, where modern design meets coastal serenity. We are proud to bring this project to life, blending EDITION’s timeless hospitality with Dubai’s dynamic spirit to create a truly iconic address”.

A dedicated Sales Centre for The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION is now open in DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre), offering exclusive previews and early expressions of interest.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, Shamal is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit, and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditsch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai’s most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

For more information visit www.shamal.com

Shamal LinkedIn: shamalholding

Shamal IG: shamalholding

About H&H

H&H, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specialises in offering customised, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The company's flagship projects, including the ‘Eden House’ all exhibit H&H’s commitment to excellence in construction. The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai at International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, also exemplify H&H’s approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company has three divisions – H&H Development, H&H Properties, and H&H Interiors – each providing clients with distinctive products and services. Visit www.h-h.ae to know more.

ABOUT EDITION HOTELS

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. Displaying the best of dining and entertainment, services, and amenities “all under one roof,” each EDITION property is unique, reflecting the best cultural and social milieu of its location and time.

Each hotel, with its individuality, authenticity, originality, and unique ethos, reflects the current spirit and zeitgeist of its location. Although all the hotels look completely different, the brand's unifying aesthetic is in its approach and attitude to the modern lifestyle rather than its appearance. EDITION is about a mindset and how it makes you feel rather than the way it looks. Sophisticated public spaces, finishes, design, and details serve the experience rather than drive it.

For an underserved market of affluent, culturally savvy, and service-savvy guests, the EDITION experience and lifestyle explores the unprecedented intersection and the perfect balance between taste-making design and innovation and consistent, excellent service globally. EDITION currently operates 21 hotels in New York and Times Square, Miami Beach, West Hollywood, Tampa, Barcelona, Bodrum, London, Reykjavik, Madrid, Rome, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sanya China, Shanghai, Tokyo Toranomon, Singapore, Riviera Maya at Kanai, Mexico, a second in Tokyo Ginza, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Lake Como, Italy.

Legal disclaimer: The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). ED RESIDENCES L.L.C and HARBOUR PROPCO L.L.C, the project companies and subsidiaries of Shamal Holding L.L.C.,use the EDITION trademarks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.