Dubai: Shakespeare Communications, the Dubai-based boutique PR agency, has announced the addition of Al Ostad Pallet Factory - one of the region’s most established names in pallet manufacturing - to its diverse client portfolio.

With more than 25 years of expertise in the timber and pallet industry, Al Ostad Pallet Factory operates from its state-of-the-art facility in Dubai Industrial City, delivering high-quality timber pallets to some of the GCC’s most demanding sectors. The company is recognised for its commitment to innovation, sustainable sourcing, and eco-friendly practices.

Alex Verghese, Managing Director of Al Ostad Pallet Factory, commented: “At Al Ostad, we believe in building more than just pallets – we are building trust, sustainability, and long-term value for our partners across the region. Our collaboration with Shakespeare Communications marks the next step in our journey of growth and innovation, ensuring our story reaches the right audiences while staying true to our values of quality and service.”

Ananda Shakespeare, Founder and CEO of Shakespeare Communications, said: “We are proud to be working with Al Ostad Pallet Factory, a company that represents both tradition and forward-thinking in the timber industry. Alex and his team have built a business that combines innovation with sustainability, and we look forward to helping them amplify their voice and strengthen their presence across the region.”

Shakespeare Communications has built a reputation for providing tailored, results-driven communications strategies for businesses across industries. By partnering with Al Ostad Pallet Factory, the agency reinforces its commitment to supporting companies that combine heritage with innovation.

