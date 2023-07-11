UAE: Shake Shack, New York’s beloved burger stand, launches its first international drive-thru on 7th July in Dubai, UAE. The Shack in located in Al Barsha and will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

The Al Barsha Shack features a digital menuboard, two-lane ordering system, and a separate pickup window. Shack fans can order their Shack favourites at the drive-thru lanes or at the dine-in and take-out areas. Guests can look forward to shorter queue times.

John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, said, "We’re really excited to bring the first Global Shake Shack drive-thru located outside the US to Dubai, building on our long term partnership with Shake Shack to bring this new experience to our customers. We are confident that the new state-of-the-art digital options for our customers to order their favourite burger will enable us to offer fantastic quality and a superior guest experience with the ultimate in convenience. We look forward to opening more Shake Shack drive-thrus across the MENA region."

Since the launch of Shake Shack’s first drive-thru in Minnesota in 2021, Shake Shack has been continuing to deliver the uplifting experience and hospitality that Shake Shack is known for. Shake Shack has 17 drive-thrus globally and has plans to open 25 by the end of 2023.

Learn more at: shakeshackme.com | facebook.com/shakeshackme | IG: @shakeshackme

-Ends-

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. . Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 430 locations systemwide, including over 260 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 140 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.