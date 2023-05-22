Dubai, UAE - Shaffra, a metaverse-as-a-service platform that empowers businesses and governments to create their own metaverse experiences with ease, has announced its participation at Seamless Middle East 2023. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the potential of the metaverse and how it can be integrated into their operations, enabling them to remain competitive and tap into new streams of revenue.

During the two-day event, Shaffra will showcase the various applications of its MaaS solution across multiple industries, including government, retail, real estate, entertainment, and more. Visitors at Seamless 2023 will experience Shaffra's platform firsthand through a demo, which will present the API-first metaverse engine of its platform that provides users full control over data while integrating with their websites, apps, and systems. They will also explore the platform's versatility and witness how avatars can interact in diverse activities beyond traditional social interactions.

According to PwC, the metaverse has the potential to contribute around $15 billion to GCC economies by 2030, with Dubai alone expected to generate $4 billion and create 40,000 new jobs within the next five years. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing internet penetration, rising demand for virtual events and conferences, and the growing popularity of gaming and social media.

Alfred Manasseh, the co-founder and Chief Metaverse Officer of Shaffra, commented, “Shaffra aims to leverage the opportunity at Seamless Middle East to demonstrate how our MaaS platform can provide organisations with a distinct competitive edge. What sets us apart from the rest is our deep understanding of the specific challenges faced by organizations looking to enter the metaverse. Our platform is designed to tackle these issues head-on by offering tailored, cost-effective solutions that provide full control over user data and seamless integration with existing systems. Attendees can also expect to gain valuable insights into our plans to integrate AI technologies, which will enable them to generate unique, immersive experiences and virtual worlds instantly, moving beyond pre-built templates.”

The company's MaaS solutions address challenges such as high costs, data privacy and control, accessibility, and friction in adoption, by offering a powerful API-first metaverse engine that is cost-effective, device-agnostic, and provides full control over data. This approach ensures complete ownership of user data and facilitates more in-depth analytics. Moreover, Shaffra integrates with various blockchain technologies and is chain-agnostic, allowing seamless integration with different blockchain platforms for added functionality. The company seeks to democratise access to the metaverse, enabling businesses and governments to harness its potential and transform the way people interact, work, and play in the digital world.

Seamless Middle East 2023 will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 23 to 24, 2023. Attendees can gain more insights into Shaffra's MaaS solutions by visiting Booth SE85 at the Startup Hub.

About Shaffra:

