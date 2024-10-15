Dubai UAE: Seven Studios, a wholly owned subsidiary of Seven, provides a comprehensive 360-degree service following the merger of its award-winning video team with Seven's in-house creative department, Seven Creative.

As a sister agency to Seven Media, Seven Studios seamlessly collaborates with their PR and Digital teams on large campaigns and integrated accounts, while also serving its own independent creative and video clients.

With our combined expertise in design and video, Seven Studios has become one of the most powerful creative agencies in the region.

The team will be led by Amina Chowdhury and Sara Raffaghello, announced as Co-Managing Directors following a restructure implemented over summer.

Prior to the refresh, Sara Raffahello was Creative Director of Seven Media, leading the multi-skilled team across large-scale government, hospitality and corporate accounts including Dubai Airports, Enivornment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Presidential Court.

Amina Chowdhury has been promoted from her role as Head of Production at Seven Studios, where she leads a highly skilled technical team delivering exceptional video, animation and photography productions for high-profile clients like Mubadala, ADQ, ADIA, and ADIC.

Originally launched in 2018, Seven Studios now encompasses creative strategy, branding, graphic design, animation, videography, and photography all under one roof. These services work collaboratively to provide clients with a comprehensive, independent full-service creative and video production agency.

Priding itself on a future-forward approach, Seven Studios houses the latest technology and inovativite thinking to deliver pioneering work from ideation and concept development to the finished product.

Gregg Fray, Owner of Seven Studios, said: “Seven Creative and Seven Studios already worked hand in hand to ensure the delivery of world-class social media, visual and multimedia content, and the offical combination of both entities has aided the consistency and harmonious communication between the two teams. Having Sara and Amina together at the helm made perfect sense; they embody the creativity, tenacity and power that being a Seven Media team member is about and that passion radiates through their teams.”

To find out more or to speak to Seven Studios, please visit: https://sevenstudios.ae

Seven Media

Seven Media is the most dynamic communications agency in the Middle East – delivering impactful campaigns through PR, digital and social media, creative and video production. They are an open and honest agency that delivers real results – with a laser focus on starting conversations, driving change, and improving the organisations they work with.

