Dubai, UAE – Seven Media, the region’s most dynamic PR and communications agency, has announced a strategic partnership with Joe Lewis Company (JLC), a world-class event production and management powerhouse.

The collaboration brings together Seven’s expertise in communications, strategy, creative, and content creation with JLC’s unrivalled ability to deliver high-impact live experiences.

The partnership follows a year of successful collaborations, including a major activation around the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and sets the stage for both companies to expand their reach and impact in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. By combining Seven Media’s ability to craft compelling brand narratives with JLC’s expertise in executing spectacular events, the two companies will offer a seamless, end-to-end solution for brands looking to create unforgettable experiences.

Joe Lewis Company has a track record of delivering some of the most high-profile live events and experiences globally, from leading multiple Super Bowl experiences and brand activations and Special Olympic ceremonies and competitions to major entertainment productions and brand activations for Fortune 500 companies. Its work has set the standard for innovation and execution in live entertainment and access to Hollywood and the sports worlds brightest stars

Seven Media, meanwhile, has cemented its position as the most forward-thinking PR and communications agency in the Middle East, working with government entities, global brands, and leading organisations to shape narratives and create impact. Seven’s expertise spans strategic PR, social media, video production, and content creation, with a focus on delivering high-stakes, high-impact campaigns.

Gregg Fray, Owner of Seven Media, said: “Seven Media has always been about pushing boundaries in how clients connect with audiences. Partnering with Joe Lewis Company takes this to another level. Its well-deserved reputation for delivering some of the biggest and most complex events in the world speaks for itself, and together, we can offer something truly unique in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, combining powerful storytelling with flawless execution on the ground.”

Joe Lewis, Founder of Joe Lewis Company, added: “We’ve built a reputation for producing some of the most spectacular events globally, and our work with Seven Media over the past year has proven how powerful our collaboration can be. Whether it’s global sporting events, major brand activations, or entertainment spectacles, we pride ourselves on delivering world-class experiences. This partnership allows us to bring that expertise to the UAE and Saudi Arabian markets in an even bigger way, providing brands with a truly integrated approach. The partnership will focus on delivering large-scale events, brand activations, and content-led experiences, leveraging the teams’ deep local knowledge and world-class execution capabilities.”

