Riyadh (Saudi Arabia): SEVEN Car Lounge is proud to announce its partnership with Singer, becoming the official representative for restoring Porsche 911 cars with the iconic air-cooled “Boxer” engine across select markets in the Arab region. This collaboration reinforces SEVEN’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the luxury automotive sector.

SEVEN has established itself as leading name in luxury automotive sector, sepcialising in exotic classics, luxury and sports cars across Saudi Arabia the Gulf region. Meanwhile, Singer is globally renowned for its masterful enhancement of classic Porsche cars, making this partnership a perfect alignment of vision and expertise.

Through SEVEN, clients in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar can explore Singer’s exquisite restoration services, customise their Porsche 911s, and access comprehensive support, including maintenance and warranties.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Singer, which already collaborates with valued partners in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Expanding into the Arabian Gulf region is part of Singer’s global strategy to align with high-calibre partners in the luxury and sports car sector.

To celebrate the occasion, SEVEN hosted a special event in Riyadh, attended by Mr. Adel Al-Rajab, CEO of SEVEN Car Lounge, Mazen Fawaz, CEO of Singer, Rob Dickinson, Singer’s Founder and Chairman, and select SEVEN members and Porsche enthusiasts from the region.

Adel Al-Rajab, CEO of Seven Car Lounge commented: “SEVEN Car Lounge is thrilled to welcome Singer as part of our portfolio. Singer represents the ultimate dream for Porsche enthusiasts, and at SEVEN, we are dedicated to creating unparalleled experiences for our members—whether through acquiring dream cars, servicing them in our world-class facilities, or enjoying them on unforgettable road trips across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

During the launch event, SEVEN unveiled two Reimagined by Singer Porsche 911 models for the first time in Saudi Arabia. One car, in Singer Racing White and Green, was restored through Singer's Classic Turbo services to celebrate the 1974 Type 930. The second, in Singer Racing White and FluroRed, was restored through Singer's DLS Turbo service, inspired by the 1977 Type 934.5 endurance race car.

This two Porsche 911 models displayed in Riyadh exemplify Singer’s meticulous attention to detail and commitment to honouring Porsche’s legacy

Reimagined by Singer restoration projects are fully bespoke, designed in close collaboration with each owner to tailor every detail with cutting-edge craftsmanship.

Rob Dickinson, Singer’s founder and Chairmanm remarked: “Our mission since 2009 has been to celebrate the brilliance and heritage of the Porsche 911. Connecting with owners and enthusiasts globally, especially in a region as passionate about cars as Saudi Arabia, is an honour. Partnering with SEVEN Car Lounge allows us to bring our craftsmanship to a new audience.”

Mazen Fawaz, CEO of Singer, added: “Singer’s restorations are a testament to beauty, craftsmanship, and innovation. Partnering with SEVEN Car Lounge, who share our commitment to excellence, ensures that our services are delivered with the utmost quality and attention to detail.”

About Singer

Founded in California in 2009, Singer represents a philosophy simply expressed as A Relentless Pursuit of Excellence. The company has become renowned for its collaboration with owners of the air-cooled Porsche 911 to reimagine bespoke restorations. Singer’s philosophy embodies:

• A highly personalised approach and exquisite execution.

• A passionate focus on iconic design and a homage to the world’s most iconic sports cars.

• Modern engineering and material science combined with jewel-like details.

• A deep connection with California and its automotive zeitgeist.

Singer’s automotive services enable owners to restore beautiful, analogue sports cars for the road and track.

About SEVEN Car Lounge

SEVEN Car Lounge is a Saudi made brand founded by Talal & Adel Al-Rajab back in 2014. As a leader in the exotic and lifestyle industry. Seven focuses on elevating the ecosystem of collectable cars by offering the highest standards of professionalism and transparency for all Seven’s members and client from all over the world.

SEVEN offers services including sales, after-sales support, and unforgettable driving experiences. Serving 40% of its clients globally, SEVEN continues to redefine luxury automotive services for discerning collectors and enthusiasts.

