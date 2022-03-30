ServeU, a UAE-based leading facilities management (FM) company and subsidiary of Union Properties, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RESET MENA, an energy, and utilities turn-key project company. The landmark agreement comes as ServeU further enhance and expand services offered within their growing energy management division.

Gary Reader, General Manager of ServeU, and Frederic Cantin, General Manager of RESET, inked on March 23, 2022, the MoU, a partnership that is expected to yield for ServeU an estimated AED 15 million in revenue in the next 12 – 18 months.

As per the agreement, the collaboration will offer the market with a spectrum of energy services such as energy performance contracts, retrofit, solar panels, and digitalization of the energy sector. Building on ServeU’s strong facilities management experience; the projects will be delivered with in-house capability of retrofit installation and maintenance. Five new projects are now underway, two of which are targeted to be completed this year.

Reader said: “It is a milestone achievement for ServeU as it will enable the company to further contribute to the development of the country’s energy industry. Our collaboration will also pave the way for us to enhance our energy management division. Revamp of the ServeU energy brand will see us advancing our strategies and offerings according to the sector’s modern needs while ensuring the highest client satisfaction. We will leverage our strong FM experience to provide RESET with our expertise and energy efficiency services such as the installation and maintenance of retrofit equipment. We look forward to closely working with the RESET team.”

Commenting on the agreement, Cantin said: “We are committed to our strategy to tactically expand in the market and build a wider UAE-based clientele. This MoU directly aligns with our vision and will enable our clients to fully realize their energy-saving opportunities through our industry experience and technical know-how for sustainable development. This will not only improve the performance of our clients’ facilities, but in turn, reduce outgoing operating costs and mean substantial savings. Thus, this proves to be a beneficial partnership for both parties.”

The agreement adds to a string of leading partnerships of ServeU, a pioneer in providing a wide range of FM solutions with a complete focus on customer relations, technological advancements, and high-quality standards.