Dubai, UAE – The Queen of the Court is making a grand entrance at Madame Tussauds Dubai! This February, as the city gears up for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Madame Tussauds will unveil a stunning wax figure of the legendary Serena Williams, cementing her status as an icon of sport and culture.

Serena Williams, celebrated as one of the greatest athletes in history, has left an indelible mark on tennis and beyond. Over her illustrious career, she has claimed the World No. 1 ranking on five occasions and holds the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era. Her powerful presence, combined with her unparalleled achievements, has not only transformed women’s tennis but also elevated the sport to new heights.

A Champion Immortalised

The wax figure of Serena Williams is styled after her iconic 2012 Wimbledon look, a tournament that epitomised her dominance in the sport. Donning a white tennis dress with a fitted silhouette and bold pink headband, this figure captures Serena in one of her most memorable moments on the court—a true tribute to her brilliance during that year’s semifinal victory. Her confident stance and electrifying energy remind fans why she’s one of the greatest athletes in history.

A Legacy Beyond the Court

Serena's impact extends far beyond the tennis world. She’s also an entrepreneur with her fashion brand Aneres, an actress with roles in beloved TV shows like Law & Order: SVU and The Simpsons, and a cultural force inspiring millions globally.

Born in Michigan, USA, on 26th September 1981, Serena has competed alongside and against her equally iconic sister Venus Williams, forming a duo that has dominated doubles tennis and captivated fans worldwide.

A Historic Tribute

Sanaz Kollsrud, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Dubai, shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming reveal: "Serena Williams is not just a tennis legend; she’s a symbol of strength, resilience, and excellence. We are thrilled to honour her legacy and give her fans in Dubai and beyond a chance to celebrate her remarkable journey."

Visitors can expect an interactive and immersive experience with Serena’s wax figure, which will take pride of place in a dedicated tennis-themed setting, capturing her dynamic energy and unparalleled career.

Don’t Miss the Action!

Join us this February at Madame Tussauds Dubai on Bluewaters Island and witness the unveiling of a legend. With the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships serving as the perfect backdrop, this event promises to be a grand celebration of Serena Williams’ incredible legacy.

Stay Updated!

Follow Madame Tussauds Dub

ai for exclusive sneak peeks and event updates:

Instagram: @tussaudsdubai

TikTok: @tussaudsdubai

Twitter: @Tussauds_Dubai

Facebook: Madame Tussauds Dubai

To make a booking, please visit the website

Fast Facts

Location: Madame Tussauds Dubai, Bluewaters Island, next to Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel

Standard Admission Tickets: Adults (11+) AED 150; Children (2–11) AED 125

Opening Hours: Monday–Sunday : 10.30 PM–7.30 PM



About Madame Tussauds:

For over 250 years, Madame Tussauds has brought fans face-to-face with their heroes. With 24 attractions worldwide, it offers an unparalleled experience blending artistry, history, and entertainment. Madame Tussauds Dubai features over 60 lifelike wax figures, with Serena Williams now joining the ranks of legends immortalized for fans to admire.