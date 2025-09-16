Dubai, UAE: Serco has announced a series of senior promotions as it continues to expand its operations across the Middle East region.

In the United Arab Emirates, the appointments see Samantha Rowles promoted to General Manager – UAE and Hana Abu Kharmeh to Chief Operating Officer – Shared Services. These promotions mark an important milestone for Serco in the Middle East, ensuring the business has the right leadership in place to cement its position as a partner of choice for governments across the region.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East and +impact, said: “These promotions come at a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand our operations and deepen our partnerships across the region. Samantha and Hana have demonstrated exceptional leadership, driving performance, innovation, and cultural impact within Serco. They will play a critical role in ensuring we are positioned to deliver real value to governments and communities across the Middle East.”

The promotions also follow Serco’s latest Gender Pay Review, which reported a 0.94% pay gap in favour of women, a year-on-year improvement of nearly two percent (1.7%) and a reflection of the company’s commitment to equity and inclusion across its workforce. This is particularly significant given Serco’s core sectors are traditionally male-dominated industries.

In her new role as General Manager – UAE, Samantha will focus on strengthening Serco’s presence in the Emirates, building local partnerships, and ensuring the successful delivery of complex projects that positively impact communities, building a better future for citizens, residents and visitors.

Samantha has been with Serco since 2020, most recently as Managing Director – Mobility & Emergency Services, overseeing over 3,000 employees across aviation, rail and emergency services. She is also the executive sponsor for SercoInspire, the company’s employee network that champions female talent and supports early-career development.

Samantha Rowles, General Manager – UAE, said: “With over 14 years working here in the region and extensive experience leading large-scale operations across mobility and emergency services, I understand the importance of delivering high-quality services that directly support the UAE government’s ambitions.

“I am proud to be taking on a new role as General Manager – UAE, and I’m committed to fostering an inclusive culture, supporting national talent and ensuring our people have the tools and support they need to deliver outstanding outcomes for our clients and the UAE’s wider community.”

Hana Abu Kharmeh, who joined Serco in 2019, will now oversee all of Serco’s shared services, the centralised functions supporting the wider business including Technology, Transition, Human Resources and Bidding. This alignment has been designed to create efficiencies and deliver maximise value for Serco’s many regional partners.

A certified Six Sigma Black Belt, Hana has over 19 years of Middle East experience and has been instrumental in positioning Serco as an employer of choice, embedding a culture of growth and inclusion, and developing local talent.

Hana Abu Kharmeh, Chief Operating Officer – Shared Services, said: “Serco has given me the opportunity to help shape a values-driven culture and support the development of talent across the business. In this new role, I will focus on ensuring greater alignment across our whole Middle East business, creating efficiencies and driving innovation and growth benefitting our colleagues, clients and the communities in which we operate.”

For further information, please contact: Cheryl King or Sarah Jackson, Email: cheryl@kingandcopr.com and sarah@kingandcopr.com Tel: +971 (0)55 941 8449