Serco and Takamol join forces to drive socio-economic growth in the Kingdom.

Partnership will bring together Serco’s global breadth and capabilities and Takamol’s local ambitions and programmes to develop world-class solutions for government services and enable socio-economic transformation

Collaboration set to support the development of a nationalised, local workforce.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Serco, the international provider of services to governments, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Takamol Holding, to provide a range of community services to citizens in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia designed to further position the country as a word-class society in which to live, work and play.

Throughout the three-year contract, which covers multiple areas of the Holding company, Serco and Takamol have committed to partner to explore mutually beneficial ways to work together across advisory services, health services, business solutions and mobility operations. In addition, this includes delivering specialised programmes including leadership training, emergency planning, air traffic control, fire and rescue services and customer experience enhancement.

In doing so, the partnership aims to both enhance the labour market – by developing the skills of Saudi nationals – and accelerate the socio-economic growth of the Kingdom by further strengthening critical infrastructure and customer services.

Supporting the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, the strategic partnership also aligns with the Kingdom’s goals of creating a skilled, localised workforce, reinforcing Serco’s commitment to aiding the fulfilment of achieving these targets.

Mona Althagafi, KSA Country Director for Serco, said:

“We are at a pivotal point in Saudi, where the Kingdom is on a major growth journey that will establish it as a leader in citizen services and infrastructure. This represents a great opportunity for the public and private sector to come together, over a mutually shared ambition to support the economic growth of the Kingdom. We are incredibly proud to partner with Takamol to explore ways to collaborate, bringing together the capabilities and global reach of services that Serco offers to work with Takamol to realise its bold ambitions to create best-in-class services for its citizens.

“As soon as we started speaking to Takamol, we connected over our shared values and goals to impact a better future for Saudi citizens, and so the partnership was a natural extension to formalise our agreement to collaborate to find ways to support the growth and development of the country.”

The strategic partnership was announced during a signing in at this week’s GITEX event in Dubai, which was attended by Osama Alahmar, Vice President of Advisory at Takamol and Mona Althagafi, KSA Country Director for Serco.

For further information, please contact:

Cheryl King or Sarah Jackson,

Email: cheryl@kingandcopr.com and sarah@kingandcopr.com

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world.

With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco’s services are powered by more 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services.

Serco’s core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management.

Underpinned by Serco’s unique operating model, Serco drives innovation and supports customers from service discovery through to delivery.

More information can be found at https://www.serco.com/me