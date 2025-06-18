Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Serco has announced a significant contract extension with Dubai Airports, valued at AED 495 million (£100 million) and running until December 2030. The five-year extension builds on a longstanding guest experience partnership over six years, following the successful delivery of an initial five-year term and a one-year extension.

As part of the agreement, Serco will continue to provide guest experience services across all elements of the passenger journey at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). This includes the deployment of guest experience ambassadors, passenger processing teams, traffic marshals, buggy drivers, chauffeurs, and lounge hosts for VIP services.

With more than 1,500 Serco employees currently operating at the airports, the team plays a pivotal role in supporting the movement of over 93 million passengers per year, helping to deliver a seamless, safe, and welcoming experience for travellers, from arrival to departure.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East and CEO of +impact, said: “The latest extension allows us to build on the success we have enjoyed with Dubai Airports over the last six years, supporting Dubai in delivering a best-in-class aviation hub. Dubai Airports continues to set global benchmarks for airport experiences, and we are extremely proud to be part of that journey, helping to shape passenger services through expertly trained teams, innovative solutions, and our customer experience expertise.”

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports said: “This renewed partnership with Serco comes at a time when guest expectations are higher than ever, and the scale of our operations continues to grow. At DXB and DWC, we see every interaction as an opportunity to create a positive and lasting impression. Serco’s dedicated teams are an extension of that vision, bringing professionalism, empathy, and consistency to some of the most crucial touchpoints along the journey. As we look ahead to welcoming more that 96 million guests this year, this collaboration will play a key role in ensuring our airports remain among the most guest-centric in the world.”

Serco has over 75 years of experience in the region’s aviation sector and continues to support airports across the region with guest experience, air navigation services, emergency services, training, facilities and asset management.

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world. With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco's services are powered by more 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services. Serco's core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management.