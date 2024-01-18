Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: International public services company, Serco Middle East has been accepted by the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) to become an authorised Fire and Rescue Services (FRS) training authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This milestone makes Serco the first international vendor to be recognised by GACA for such training, signaling a significant step in aviation safety and quality in the region.

The General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) is the regulatory body for aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, responsible for overseeing air safety and setting standards for air traffic control, infrastructure, and economic regulations within the country's airports.

Its approval of Serco Middle East as a recognised training and certification provider strengthens all aspects of Serco's emergency services operations, including their world-renowned International Fire Training Centre (IFTC), which has now expanded its presence to the Middle East, its training programme and staff. This endorsement by GACA validates Serco's adherence to Saudi regulations and its commitment to implementing international best practices in local contexts and transferring knowledge to the local workforce.

Teren Tam, Head of Emergency Services at Serco’s Middle East Division, said, "This approval is a testament to Serco's dedication to elevating the standards of emergency services training here in the Kingdom. As a leading partner for KSA airports, we need to ensure consistent training programmes in line with GACA's stringent requirements. In doing this we are not only contributing to the transformation and improvement of airport services across the Kingdom, but also actively supporting the National Vision of the Saudi Government."

With over 30 airports currently operating in Saudi Arabia and expected plans to increase this number to more than 40, the need for consistent and high-quality training in line with regulatory requirements is more crucial than ever. Serco's GACA-compliant training programmes are designed to enhance the skills of airport firefighting personnel to international standards, thereby ensuring the highest levels of safety and efficiency in airport operations.

GACA’s approval of Serco as an authorised training authority underpins the confidence in Serco as a trusted partner, as the aviation industry continues to develop in line with the National Vision 2023. It also lays further foundations for a shared goal to ensure Saudi Araba’s airport safety and service quality consistently meet the highest international benchmarks.

