With a commitment to only advise where Serco has operational expertise, +impact will provide practical, sustainable and user-centric solutions designed to support customers from the initial phases of a project right through to implementation and operations.

By combining hands-on knowledge from Serco’s breadth of operational expertise with state-of-the-art technology and global insights, +impact will go beyond the traditional consultancy model, developing solutions that are based on real world experience and the ability to execute them.

+impact will be led by Phil Malem, who will also retain his role as the CEO of Serco Middle East. Malem recently oversaw the rapid growth of Serco’s Middle East advisory business unit, launched last year to huge success. Its teams have been supporting Vision 2030 through its work with multiple giga-projects and local government initiatives. Earlier this year Serco also acquired the award-winning sustainability and engineering company Climatize, solidifying its commitment to delivering top-tier sustainability and environmental services. These services form part of the +impact offering.

Malem will now build on this success and lead the expansion of this advisory capability to a broader international customer base through +impact.

Phil Malem, CEO of +impact, said:

“For decades, Serco has brought together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to deliver solutions to some of the world’s most urgent and critical challenges. We manage services delivered to millions of citizens and residents everyday as well as design, operate and maintain critical national infrastructure including passenger experience programmes for some of the world’s busiest airports.

“It was a logical next step for us to bring this deep international experience together with world class advisory services. Put simply, we know what we are advising our customers about – because we have done it.”

Mark Irwin, Group CEO of Serco, said:

“We are proud to bring this transformational offering to our partnership with government customers as well as businesses delivering essential services to citizens and residents. We hope +impact will help our customers confront the challenges of today with innovative yet practical solutions to impact a better future.”

About +impact

+impact is an advisory business that draws on real world experience to find not just innovative but practical, sustainable and user-centred solutions.

By delivering the highest-quality advice coupled with operational expertise. +impact partners with its customers at all stages of their project journey to find answers to some of the world’s most complex problems.

+impact will only advise where Serco has successfully delivered - no untested theories, just proven results.

We’re different because we Do.

+impact is owned by Serco plc.

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world.

With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco’s services are powered by more 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services.

Serco’s core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management.

Underpinned by Serco’s unique operating model, Serco drives innovation and supports customers from service discovery through to delivery.

