Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne launched the Global PartnerOne Program at the annual North American PartnerOne Summit, a future-ready unified partner program designed to supercharge partners’ go-to-market success and drive accelerated growth. Built for flexibility and strategic impact, the program empowers partners with the tools, technology, and support needed to scale and seize new market opportunities rapidly.

“Partners are at the core of our mission to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions,” said Brian Lanigan, SVP, global head of partner ecosystem at SentinelOne. “With the Global PartnerOne Program, we are creating an ecosystem that fosters long-term success by empowering partners to expand their market presence, increase customer satisfaction, and maximize profitability.”

SentinelOne has been a partner-first company since its founding with the guiding philosophy that strong partnerships lead to stronger cybersecurity solutions, the best customer value, and the broadest market reach. Partners from MSSPs to resellers, global service integrators, cloud service providers, tech partners, and more play a critical role in delivering innovative and cutting-edge security to ensure businesses of all sizes stay protected against evolving threats.

The PartnerOne Program is built with this in mind, offering the tools, resources, and incentives that help partners succeed, whether selling solutions, delivering managed services, building integrations, or providing hands-on security expertise. The Global PartnerOne Program is more than just a set of benefits;

The program is structured around four tracks, tailored to different types of partners.

Manage – Designed for MSPs, MSSPs, and MDRs, this track helps security service providers integrate SentinelOne’s technology into their offerings, making it easier to scale, automate, and deliver consistent protection to customers.

Sell – Built for resellers and solution providers, this track focuses on customer acquisition and long-term account success, providing tools and incentives to help partners drive sales and grow their footprint.

Build – Created for ISVs and technology partners, this track supports those developing integrations and security solutions that work with SentinelOne’s platform, ensuring they have the resources to innovate and bring new offerings to market.

Deliver – Designed for service providers, system integrators, and incident responders, this track focuses on partners who deploy, support, and optimize security solutions for customers, providing access to training, certifications, and service opportunities.

Additionally, the PartnerOne program is tailored to support each partner at all stages of their journey. It meets them where they are by offering essential resources that encourage growth and innovation. With new partner tiers and simplified, clearly defined requirements, this adaptable and strategic system accommodates different business models. It organizes partners into three levels—Elite, Advanced, and Associate, to ensure they receive the right support and industry-best incentives, no matter their focus, be it managed services, solution selling, technology development, or service delivery.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments – trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.