Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, will highlight its cutting edge autonomous extended detection and response (XDR) platform, and identity and credential protection solutions, through its second participation at Black Hat MEA (Middle East and Africa), one of the largest infosec events in the world.

Having participated at the Riyadh-based exhibition once before, and identifying a growing appetite for technology in the region, the company is returning in an upgraded capacity, as a Silver Sponsor of the event. SentinelOne has several goals for the three day event, which includes engaging with regional channel partners and potential customers, as part of its regional growth aspirations.

Black Hat MEA will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 15-17 November 2022, and has an extensive conference and workshop agenda. As part of its participation, Tamer Odeh, Regional Sales Director at SentinelOne will give a presentation on ‘The Importance of Identity Security Modernization’ at 13:55 on Tuesday, 15 November. He will be joined by Milad Aslaner, Head of Technology Advisory Group, SentinelOne, who will present on three topics: ‘Scaling SOC and IR Teams to Defend Kubernetes Based Workloads’ at 18:10 on Tuesday, 15 November; ‘Supply Chain Attacks are the New High Watermark’ at 14:20 on Wednesday, 16 November and, ‘Takedown 365- Using Microsoft 365 for Defense Evasion and Lateral Movements’ at 13:55 on Thursday, 17 November.

“Black Hat MEA has become a keystone infosec event within the region and globally, and we are excited to confirm our participation once again and look forward to demonstrating our market leading Singularity XDR and Singularity for Identity autonomous cybersecurity solutions. As the global threat landscape evolves unabated, powerful enterprise focused cybersecurity solutions such as what we offer are an absolute must - they offer autonomous, comprehensive and responsive protection that can protect firms from security breaches and the potential business-ending damage they can cause,” explained Tamer Odeh, Regional Sales Director, SentinelOne.

Over the last few years, governments and companies across the Middle East have increasingly been discussing and investing into digital transformation, as a way to better serve customers, find new efficiencies and boost profitability. Data from a recent IDC study revealed that digital transformation spending across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) will top $58 billion in 2025 and account for 40% of all ICT investments made that year.

While digital transformation has already proven a worthwhile investment in a number of scenarios across the globe, it comes with challenges as both governments and businesses also then become potential targets by global threat actors. This means the need for proven cybersecurity solutions has become a critical item on the agenda for technology adopters who are just beginning their digital journeys, as well as those who have already been reaping the benefits of technology.

As technology permeates every corner of an enterprise, it’s vital that cybersecurity solutions also boast the ability to see across the enter enterprise, and offer efficient and effective protection, as well as an automated response across the connected security ecosystem. SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR was designed to respond to these requirements comprehensively; it can autonomously supercharge, fortify, automate and extend protection from the endpoint to beyond, with unfettered visibility, proven protection, and industry leading responsiveness.

SentinelOne’s engineers designed the Singularity XDR solution to be better, faster and autonomous; this has set the solution apart as a comprehensively better approach to cybersecurity when compared to traditional approaches. In addition, the class leading cybersecurity solution was designed keeping the security analyst experience in mind from the start, which means it actually empowers users with richer data, smarter workflows, and powerful tools at every step of the threat lifecycle.

Taking into account that identity-based infrastructure has become a core function of scaling business, ‘identity’ cybersecurity has also become a critical part of the cybersecurity mix in recent years. In fact, cybersecurity experts are increasingly warning that this surface has become a primary attack vector for threat actors, with weaknesses and misuse of Active Directory playing a significant part in recent, highly-disruptive ransomware attacks. It’s therefore vital that organizations take a holistic approach to securing their identity layer.

Designed expressly for this purpose, SentinelOne’s proven Singularity for Identity solution can: prevent attack opportunities by closing the gaps in Active Directory and Azure AD that attackers frequently exploit; prevent attack progression by finding and misdirecting covert actors aiming to steal credentials; build resilience by ascertaining insights and intelligence from attempted attacks to prevent repeated compromises.

“SentinelOne is keen to expand in the Middle East in step with growing digital transformation investments by government and business entities. We look forward to connecting with existing partners and widening our reach through new customers through our time at Black Hat MEA, and remain eager to continue protecting regional players from old and new threats,” Odeh added.

Senior executives and cybersecurity experts from SentinelOne will be at stand C-30 in Hall 3 to meet with customers and partners over the course of Black Hat MEA 2022.