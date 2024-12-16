Dubai, United Arab Emirates- SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the recently released Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer: Managed Detection and Response Services’ report. More than 210 users provided reviews of SentinelOne’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, and 95 percent expressed a willingness to recommend them.

A Foundation for World-Class Cyberdefense

Built on SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity Platform, a Gartner Peer-Insights Customer Choice for endpoint protection platforms, SentinelOne Vigilance MDR and Singularity MDR harness the power of SentinelOne’s industry-trusted threat experts and intelligence to provide enhanced detection and response coverage, empowering security teams to scale and strengthen their cyber defense.

According to an IT Security and Risk Management Associate at an IT services company, SentinelOne provides "A proactive and powerful service designed to enhance the organisation's cybersecurity through continuous monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response. It performs exceptionally well by combining advanced technology with expert human oversight and also ensuring robust protection against cyber threats."

As described by the head of IT for a consumer goods company, "Sentinel One is the best MDR I have ever seen, this solution has many features like shorter Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), a complete solution, backed up with AI, 24x7x365 coverage and many more. A proactive approach towards response, detection and protection is one of the key features which makes this product top of others. Deep analysis, threat insights and the mitigation process are among the best of their kind. I also liked the reporting dashboard where I am getting a complete incident report with threat analysis.”

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition comes on the heels of SentinelOne being positioned as a leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for a second consecutive year and achieving a perfect score in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise. SentinelOne was also named a CRN 2024 Product of the Year.

“The threat landscape is rapidly and constantly evolving, and to future-proof their cybersecurity, organizations need round-the-clock coverage, tailored to their environment to keep their operations secure,” said Warwick Webb, Vice President, Managed Detection and Response, “SentinelOne’s MDR Services combine AI-powered technology with the expertise of seasoned practitioners delivering effective protection and true peace of mind.”

About Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognizes vendors in this market based on reviews from verified end-user professionals. The Customers’ Choice distinction takes into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

