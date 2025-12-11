Dubai, United Arab Emirates — SentinelOne (NYSE:S), a leader in AI-native cybersecurity, has announced a strategic partnership with Rilian Technologies to accelerate the delivery of advanced cybersecurity operations and AI-driven defense capabilities across the Middle East. This collaboration combines SentinelOne’s industry-leading autonomous cybersecurity platform with Rilian’s mission to accelerate secure technology adoption, enabling governments, enterprises, and critical industries to deploy, operate, and optimize next-generation security programs at scale.

As digital transformation, AI adoption, and cloud modernization continue across the Middle East, organizations face increasingly complex threats; from nation-state attacks to ransomware, supply-chain disruptions, and AI-enabled social engineering. Critical sectors such as energy, transportation, finance, and government require modern protection models that deliver real-time detection, automated response, and sustained operational resilience. At the same time, new regulations, including Information Assurance and Data Protection laws in the UAE and national cybersecurity guidelines in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are reshaping compliance requirements for both public and private entities.

“As organizations across the Middle East modernize at speed, they need partners who can deliver both world-class technology and deep regional services expertise,” said Meriam ElOuazzani, Regional Senior Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at SentinelOne.

“By combining SentinelOne’s AI-native cybersecurity platform with Rilian’s proven capabilities in accelerating OT technology adoption, implementation, and regional delivery, we will help the region build autonomous, resilient cyber defense programs that stay ahead of emerging threats.”

Through this partnership, SentinelOne and Rilian Technologies plan to deliver full-stack cybersecurity services, including advanced deployment, integration, SOC enablement, and operational technology (OT) security programs to help customers modernize and secure their platforms end-to-end. The partnership also expands support for air-gapped and mission-critical environments, enabling operators of critical services can deploy advanced security controls without compromising isolation or operational continuity. Together, they align global innovation with regional priorities to enhance data control, strengthen regulatory compliance and protect the critical infrastructure that underpins economic diversification and long-term national competitiveness.

“We partnered with SentinelOne to reinforce our ecosystem of autonomous cybersecurity capabilities that safeguard the world’s most critical missions,” said Christian Schnedler, Co-Founder and CEO, Rilian Technologies. “SentinelOne’s AI-native solutions directly support our mission to accelerate secure technology adoption for governments, defense organizations and critical infrastructure operators. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to fortifying digital resilience across the Middle East.”

Beyond technology deployment, the partnership will also focus on building local expertise, expanding cybersecurity skills, and enabling regional teams with the tools and training needed to operate autonomous, AI-powered security environments. The goal is to elevate regional capabilities across cloud, identity, endpoint, and OT domains; and help organizations transition from reactive cybersecurity operations to proactive, intelligence-driven defense.

By combining SentinelOne’s innovation with the Rilian platform’s ability to promote secure technology adoption, we believe this partnership is set to accelerate the implementation of modern cybersecurity across the Middle East, ensuring organizations have the capabilities, support, and expertise required to protect their most critical assets against today’s rapidly evolving threats.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.

About Rilian Technologies

Rilian Technologies is an American technology company enabling sovereign organizations to access, adopt, and automate best-in-class security technologies with speed, trust, and compliance. The Rilian Defense Platform (RDP) combines automation, modular design, and AI to seamlessly integrate complex tools and data sets into a unified, secure environment — reducing friction, enhancing interoperability, and allowing customers to focus on what matters most: the mission.