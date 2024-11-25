Senses group warmly welcomed by dnata’s Special Handling team and Dubai International Airport (DXB) at the newly launched Assisted Travel Lounge at Terminal 2

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses Center) – the region’s first residential care facility dedicated to improving the quality of life for people of determination, orphans and abandoned children with special needs – has assisted a selected group of residents in their care in embarking on the sacred Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca and Madinah.

The dedicated experts and caregivers from Senses Center enabled those taking part in the initiative to experience the life-changing spiritual journey that every able-bodied Muslim must make at least once in their life.

The pilgrims and their entourage carry with them both the hopes and aspirations of their families and the spirit of togetherness that defines the Senses community. Their Umrah journey is not just a religious experience; it is also a testament to resilience, inclusivity, and the power of community.

Dr. Nadia Khalil Al Sayegh, Founder and Director General of Senses Center, said: “We believe that every individual, regardless of their abilities, deserves the opportunity to experience the profound spiritual journey of Umrah. This initiative reflects our commitment to inclusivity and the empowerment of people of determination, and we are grateful to all authorities, supporters, and partners who have contributed to making this dream a reality. Together, we are not just facilitating travel for those in our care – we are fostering a sense of belonging and community.”

The residents were provided with a smooth and seamless journey between home and the aircraft. Agents from dnata’s baggage technology and logistics company, DUBZ, provided home check-in and baggage collection services, taking the strain away from the group’s travel. On arrival at the airport, dnata’s team of agents, specially trained to handle People of Determination, personally escorted the party through the terminal through to the Assisted Travel Lounge and on to the gate.

The residents were the first group to be warmly welcomed at Dubai International’s (DXB) newly launched Assisted Travel Lounge at Terminal 2, a groundbreaking facility designed specifically to accommodate people of determination, including those with autism, and hidden needs and disabilities. The lounge is a joint venture between Dubai Airports and dnata, created to provide a seamless and dignified travel experience for people of determination.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports said, "It’s an honour to support Senses Center on this meaningful journey, as they become the first group to experience our Assisted Travel Lounge at DXB’s Terminal 2. This facility reflects the importance we place on inclusive travel, supported by a series of initiatives designed to ensure every traveler feels welcome, comfortable, and valued. We look forward to welcoming more journeys like this, which reflect the values of inclusivity and care that we nurture at Dubai Airports."

Jaffar Dawood, Senior Vice President, Airport Operations - UAE and MEA, dnata, said: “We are proud to have assisted the Senses party on their trip to Mecca. Our Special Handling team is committed to providing exceptional care and support for People of Determination, ensuring they have the best possible airport experience throughout their airport journey. We will continue to work hard to maintain the highest levels of service for our airline customers and their passengers.”

Senses Center is a Dubai-based, non-profit organization that relies on corporate organizations, philanthropists, and individual supporters to continue serving people of determination. It was founded in 2004, and in 2010 received the generous support from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the form of the purpose-built day care center and residential care facility, where over 100 people of determination live and receive round-the-clock nursing care and medical attention.

Farhan Shahid, Director, Strategic Development & Partnerships at Senses Center, remarked that the launch of the Assisted Travel Lounge at Dubai International Airport is a vital step towards enabling all travelers to embark on their journeys with dignity and comfort. He highlighted the importance of inclusivity in enriching our community and called on businesses and government organizations to join in supporting people of determination. Together, we can develop impactful programs that empower individuals with special needs, ensuring everyone in our community has the opportunity to thrive.”

By celebrating diversity and highlighting empowerment through inclusion, the center aims to raise awareness and garner further support for its work. For further information and to support Senses Center, visit www.sensescenter.ae

Website: https://www.sensescenter.com/

Instagram: @sensescenter

Facebook: Sensesforspecialneeds

About Senses

Founded in 2004, Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses Center) is a non-profit organization based in Dubai, UAE and the first residential care facility in the Middle East, dedicated to improving the quality of life of people of determination.

The centre provides 24-hour care for children with unique needs that require special therapies, offering them rehabilitative and educational programmes, as well as a nurturing environment where they can develop new skills and improve their abilities. Through specialized programmes that combine speech and music therapy, art, life skills, sports, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, sensory and sensory integration therapy, children from the age of two to nineteen with mild to severe physical disabilities, autism and Down syndrome can receive the highest level of efficient and quality care they need in a safe surrounding. These therapies and professional programmes provide the children with the development and skills they need, resulting in them obtaining jobs and a social life.

In 2010, with the generous support from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the purpose-built daycare center and residential care facility was donated to the organization. Currently, 130 children with various special needs are enrolled at Senses from which over 95 children are accommodated in the residential care facility. As the awareness of this incredible centre grows, so increases the number of children and, in turn, the costs incurred to run the organization. In order to continue with this amazing support, staff training, and utilities, the centre is always delighted to welcome volunteers, and sponsorship has also become an amazing element that the centre now relies on; the public are able to sponsor either a child or a member of staff to assist with the expenses. The centre is dependent on support of all kinds including personal, financial, goods and services to continue this assistance. This centre continues to make a huge difference to the children that require this unique care, and also to the families that are eternally grateful for the incredible assistance that Senses provides.

For more information, please contact:

partnerships@sensescenter.ae