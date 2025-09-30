Muscat – Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) through its subsidiary, Sembcorp Salalah Power & Water Company SAOG (SSPWC), has been awarded a new 10-year Power and Water Purchase Agreement (PWPA) from Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP). The new agreement will commence from 4 April 2027, following the expiry of the current 15-year PWPA on 3 April 2027.

Under the new PWPA, the contracted capacity of the Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant is 465MW of power per hour and 15 million imperial gallons (68,190 cubic metres) of water per day. The plant, which is developed, owned and operated by SSPWC, comprises a gas-fired combined cycle power plant and a reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant.

The award ensures continued offtake under mutually agreed commercial terms and reinforces the strategic partnership between SSPWC and Nama PWP. It also strengthens long-term revenue visibility and supports operational sustainability.

With a portfolio of over 1.0GW of energy assets in Oman, comprising gas and renewables, Sembcorp is well-positioned to advance its long-term growth plans in the Sultanate.

About Sembcorp Salalah Power & Water Company (Sembcorp Salalah)

Sembcorp Salalah Power & Water Company (Sembcorp Salalah) developed, owns and operates an electricity generation and seawater desalination plant, the Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant, located between Taqah and Mirbat in Oman. The plant is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salalah, the administrative town in the Dhofar Governorate.

The plant has been in full commercial operation since May 2012 and has a net capacity of 489 megawatts (contracted capacity of 445 megawatts) and a contracted water capacity of 15 million imperial gallons (69,000 cubic metres) per day. It consists of a gas-fired combined cycle power plant and a reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant.

Sembcorp Salalah has invested approximately US$1 billion to develop, finance, build, own and operate the plant. It generates its revenues in accordance with a 15-year power and water purchase agreement with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company.

The Company is currently listed on the Muscat Securities Market.

ABOUT SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) is a leading energy and urban solutions provider, led by its purpose to drive energy transition.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp delivers sustainable solutions to support energy transition and urban development by leveraging its sector expertise and global track record.

Sembcorp has a balanced energy portfolio of 27.3GW, including 19.2GW of gross renewable energy capacity, across 11 countries*.

Its urban development projects span 14,800 hectares across Asia and have generated over 414,000 employment opportunities and attracted close to US$58 billion of investment capital.

Sembcorp is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange. It is a constituent stock of FTSE Russell Index, MSCI Singapore Index, Straits Times Index as well as sustainability indices including FTSE4Good Index and several MSCI ESG indices.

* Total gross capacity assumes 100% ownership of assets, including projects secured and under construction, and acquisitions pending completion.