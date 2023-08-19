Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Selfdrive, a smart mobility app, has unveiled its exclusive ‘Back to School’ offer, providing customers with an incredible opportunity to drive new cars with added savings as they gear up for the new academic year.

Expanding its fleet with more than 1000 vehicles, Selfdrive’s exclusive ‘Back to school offers’ for teachers starts from just AED 1099 per month for a duration of 3 & 6 months. This limited-time offer is designed to provide parents and teachers with an affordable and flexible solution for their mobility needs.

"At Selfdrive, we understand the importance of a smooth and hassle-free commute, especially during the busy back-to-school season. Our 'Back to School' offer not only ensures convenience and comfort but also offers significant savings for our valued customers. With a wide range of vehicles to choose from, including compact cars, sedans, and SUVs, we aim to cater to diverse preferences and requirements,” said Soham Shah, CEO and Founder of Selfdrive.ae

Key Details -

•Key Inclusions: The offer includes wide range of cars like Attrage, Mazda 6, Toyota Yaris, and many more.

•Documents required: Driver’s License & Emirates ID*

•Simplified Reservation: With just 3 simple steps you can book a car. All you have to do is SEARCH - SELECT - PAY. We accept both credit & Debit cards.

To take advantage of the ‘Back to School’ offer, customers can download the ‘Selfdrive’ App.