Select Property is the first UK developer to expand its footprint with a permanent presence in Saudi Arabia

This regional expansion marks 20 years in the GCC

Saudi Arabia’s construction sector hit USD 148bn in H1 2024, with total investment forecast to reach USD 191bn by 2029

Vision 2030 is accelerating global integration and economic diversification, reflecting Select Property’s strategy of creating globally connected real estate opportunities

Riyadh, KSA – Select Property, a leading UK-based real estate developer and investment company, has expanded its footprint into Saudi Arabia by becoming the first UK developer to establish a permanent presence in the Kingdom. This marks a significant milestone in its 20-year presence in the Middle East, during which Saudi investors have consistently represented a strong share of its GCC client base. The expansion into Riyadh underscores the company’s commitment to being closer to its investors and meeting growing demand for direct access to premium UK property opportunities, in line with Vision 2030’s focus on global integration and economic diversification.

The launch comes at a time when Saudi Arabia’s construction and real estate sectors are experiencing record growth. In the first half of 2024 alone, the Kingdom’s construction output reached USD 148 billion, up 4.6% year-on-year, with forecasts suggesting total investment will climb to USD 191 billion by 2029. This surge, driven by Vision 2030’s ambitious pipeline of new homes, hotels, retail, and office developments, has positioned Saudi Arabia as one of the world’s most active property markets.

Alongside this domestic growth, diversification remains a key priority for many Saudi investors seeking to spread risk and build balanced portfolios, particularly families and parents looking to secure property in the UK while their children study abroad. Against this backdrop, Select Property’s Riyadh presence will provide direct access to stable, high-growth opportunities in the UK, enabling investors to balance local ambition with international portfolio security.

Adam Price, CEO of Select Property, stated, “Our presence in Riyadh is more than just a geographic expansion; it is a natural progression of our two decades of success in the Middle East and a direct response to the trust Saudi investors have placed in us. Today, Saudi Arabia is at the centre of global investment conversations, and our presence here ensures we can provide investors with unrivalled access to high-growth opportunities in the UK’s most dynamic cities.

What makes us unique is our fully integrated ‘develop, sell, manage’ proposition, which allows us to deliver a seamless, hassle-free investment journey. This approach ensures Saudi investors not only gain access to premium UK properties but also benefit from end-to-end expertise and long-term partnership. As part of our commitment, we are building a dedicated Saudi national team in Riyadh, including senior leadership already in place, to bring local insight and ensure our operations reflect the ambitions of our clients.”

From Manchester to Birmingham, these markets continue to deliver stability and long-term returns, aligning with the aspirations of Saudi investors under Vision 2030. After 10 successful years leading global operations at Select Property, we have appointed Richard Lonsdale to lead our KSA operations, ensuring that local expertise and on-the-ground insight guide every step we take. With projects like One Port Street and Edition Birmingham, we are not only offering premium real estate but also reinforcing our role as a long-term partner in our clients’ wealth-building journeys.”

In turn, Richard Lonsdale, Regional Director for Saudi Arabia, commented on the operation expansion by saying, “Leading our expansion into Saudi Arabia is an exciting opportunity to bring both international expertise and regional experience to a market that is transforming at pace. Having worked extensively across the GCC, I have seen first-hand how strategic investment in real estate can deliver long-term value, and I believe Saudi investors are uniquely positioned to benefit from the growth of UK regional cities. Our Riyadh expansion allows us to be on the ground, listening closely to the ambitions of Saudi clients, and tailoring investment opportunities that align with both their personal goals and the wider Vision 2030 objectives.”

Saudi investors have been crucial to Select Property's success over the last 20 years, helping build a devoted GCC investor base. The company's landmark projects, including Edition Birmingham and One Port Street in Manchester, have showcased how regional UK cities offer strong returns and more accessible entry points compared to London. Select Property has consistently highlighted the benefits of these opportunities, reinforcing the UK’s role as a trusted destination for long-term real estate investment.

About Select Property

Select Property is an award-winning, leading developer and investment partner, with a strong focus on consultation and service that delivers exceptional residential real estate properties. As an end-to-end service provider, they develop, sell, and manage UK property investments to support global investors throughout the journey. Through their in-house team of experts and over 20 years of reliable, trusted experience, they create bespoke approaches for clients that incentivise recurring annual investment.

