Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has been ranked in third place as one of the top performing governmental companies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in achieving compliance with NCEMA 7000:2021 national standard (Business Continuity Management).

Yousef Altheeb Al Ketbi, Group Chief Operations Officer, SEHA, said: “SEHA has truly proven itself to be one of the pioneers in business continuity in Abu Dhabi, and its successes in providing state-of-the-art services have truly been inspiring. This monumental achievement reflects SEHA’s unwavering focus on ensuring business continuity and the prowess and strength of our workforce. We will continue to scale greater heights and focus on achieving high-value quality outcomes.”

The results were announced during the Business Continuity Forum in the presence of the members of the Emergencies, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team in Abu Dhabi.