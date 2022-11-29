Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced the opening of the new disease prevention and screening center at Al Wahda Mall during an official opening ceremony held at the center in the presence of H.E Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Director of Infectious Diseases at Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Executive Officer of Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Ashraf Ali, Executive Director of Lulu Group International the owner of A Wahda Mall, and Wajeb Abdallah Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property- the real estate arm of Lulu Group International, and representatives from SEHA and AHS higher management.

The center is open from 7 days a week from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and accepts appointment-based and walk-in clients. Fast track and regular visa screening services are available.

Commenting on the opening, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Chief Executive Officer, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said “This is the second center we operate in a shopping mall setting in line with our continuous efforts to enhance accessibility to visa screening services and ensure a smooth client journey. As the largest and leading provider of visa screening services in Abu Dhabi Emirate, we continuously work with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center to ensure that we provide a continuum of care at the highest standards for the community.”

Speaking towards the need of the center, Dr. Khadija Al Marashda, DPSC Director, Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), added: “We are proud to operate our new Visa Screening Center in Al Wahda Mall, which is a distinctive addition to our network of 13 visa screening centers spread across Abu Dhabi Emirate in addition to our visa screening mobile solution. Our first center in Mushrif Mall has gained a renowned reputation within the community as clients can have their visa screening done while enjoying shopping or while their children play, any day of the week and with extended operating hours. The new center in Al Wahda Mall is spacious and easily accessible; it’s located in the 3rd floor of the mall new extension opposite to the food court. We designed the client’s journey with in a way that provides them with the utmost comfort, as after registration they can enjoy their time in the mall until they receive an SMS that their turn is up.”

To find out more about SEHA’s visa screening centers, please visit dpsc.seha.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA Visa Screening Mobile app.

SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae