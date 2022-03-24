Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announced today the opening of the Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Center - Medical Imaging Building in Abu Dhabi. The new facility will be located right behind the existing Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Center.

The new imaging building will be operational as of Thursday 24 March 2022, open Sunday to Friday from 7:00AM to 10:30PM. Through bringing all diagnostic radiology services under one roof, the new facility aims to streamline the patient journey and reduce waiting times.

Speaking about the new facility, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) at SEHA said: “The opening of our new Medical Imaging Building is a welcome addition to our Ambulatory Healthcare Services network as we strive to streamline the patient journey. For the first time, we will be able to provide our patients with the latest diagnostic services, such as MRI, CT scan, and liver elastography, in a primary healthcare center setting without the need of visiting a hospital. This is in line with our commitment to bring care closer to our patients’ homes and act as the primary gateway to the multitude of care and treatment options that SEHA offers.”

The dedicated imaging facility will provide the latest diagnostic and screening technology for the following services:

2D and 3D mammograms

X-ray

Ultrasound

MRI

Bone Densitometry

