Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network hosted the 11th edition of the annual SEHA International Radiology Conference (SIRC) on 12th and 13th March 2022.

The two-day virtual conference, organized by Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services company (SEHA), hosted eminent speakers from USA, Europe, the Middle East and the UAE and will cover a wide range of topics about the latest technological advances in clinical radiology.

In addition to serving as platform for attendees to upskill, enhance their existing knowledge, and share their latest research through posters, the conference highlighted the ongoing shift from volume to value-based radiology and healthcare models.

Dr. Shyam Mohan, Consultant Paediatric Radiologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said: “The SIRC is a meeting ground for radiologists, radiographers, technologists, sonographers, radiology trainees and residents, and clinicians from around the world. Now in its 11th year, SIRC has become the largest clinical imaging meeting in UAE and built an incredibly strong reputation amongst the global radiology community. We presented the latest advances in diagnostic radiology and imaging technology, in addition to contributing meaningfully to the learning and development of young trainees and graduates.”

The conference covered key topics, such as Radiology Perspective of COVID-19, Artificial Intelligence in Radiology, Neuroradiology, and will offer 12 CME credits by Department of Health in Abu Dhabi & European Accreditation Council (EAC). Various topics were covered , such as ‘AI in Radiology: Recent Advances in Research, Development and Deployment’, ‘Imaging of Pediatrics and Adult Congenital Heart Disease’, ‘Neuro-imaging Manifestations of COVID-19’ and ‘Imaging Strategies in Inflammatory Bowel Disease’.

Speaking about the current and future state of Radiology, Dr. Manzoor Ahmed, Acting Chair Radiology at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said: “Radiology is a highly dynamic field with current advances extending well into Radio-genomics, Radiomics, and Data-imaging. At SEHA, not only are we committed towards staying up to date with these changes, but we are also fueling the progression of the learning and development of budding radiology professionals. We have carefully curated the sessions to ensure that all attendees got an opportunity to hone their skills in clinical radiology, revise key concepts through the resident review course, and display pathbreaking work at the poster presentation event. We are proud to see this conference go from strength to strength every year and truly believe that SEHA is upholding its promise towards furthering the UAE’s radiology community.”

The conference showcased a range of internationally renowned speakers in the field of radiology, such as Dr. Bruno Hochhegger, Clinical Professor of Thoracic Imaging and Co-Director of Cardiopulmonary Imaging Fellowship, University of Florida; Dr. Katherine Halliday, Radiology Lead, GIRFT, NHS Institute, Clinical Director, Radiology at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust; Dr. Maseeh Uz Zaman, Professor Head NM & PET CT Imaging Services, Dept of Radiology, Age Khan University Hospital, Pakistan and Dr. Mohammed Yaqub, Assistant Professor, Mohammed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Abu Dhabi, UAE.