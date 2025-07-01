Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties, one of the leading real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia’s AWJ Real Estate to jointly develop a mixed-use project in Riyadh.

The project will be located within the Al Rabwa development in Riyadh, one of AWJ Real Estate’s flagship projects in the Saudi capital. Spanning approximately 160,540 square meters, the project is envisioned as an integrated urban destination. It will feature family entertainment centers, restaurants and cafés, office spaces, and residential units — all developed according to the highest standards of sustainable urban planning.

Under the MoU, Seef Properties will assume the role of developer and strategic partner, while both companies will collaborate on the framework for planning, designing, and executing the project, paving the way for a long-term strategic partnership.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, stated: “The Saudi market presents substantial opportunities with its continued growth and dynamic landscape, making it a promising environment for value-added real estate developments. This agreement marks a pivotal step in our regional expansion strategy. We are committed to delivering a distinguished project that leverages our proven track record in developing and managing commercial and entertainment destinations, aligns with the evolving needs of the Saudi market, and contributes to Riyadh’s urban development.”

Mr. Abdulaziz Al Mosa, CEO of AWJ Holding, added: “We are pleased to welcome a leading Gulf-based company like Seef Properties into the Saudi market through this landmark initiative — a step that reflects growing investor confidence in the Kingdom’s business environment. The project is situated within Al Rabwa, a development that has already delivered over 3,000 residential units in earlier phases through partnerships with prominent Saudi developers. The upcoming phases are set to deliver more than 7,000 additional and diverse residential units. The project will be a strategic addition to a growing portfolio of developments in Al Rabwa, including the previously announced ‘Al Rabwa Boulevard,’ the ‘7’ entertainment project by SEVEN, and other high-impact developments to be unveiled soon.”

Seef Properties’ portfolio includes several prominent projects such as the Seef Malls, Al Liwan, Fraser Suites, and Seef Entertainment. The company is active in the development and management of a diversified real estate portfolio across retail, entertainment, and hospitality sectors.

AWJ Holding is recognized as one of Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate investment and development firms. The company manages a dynamic portfolio encompassing retail, mixed-use developments, hospitality, and commercial facilities across the Kingdom.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.