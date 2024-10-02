Highlights:

Yellow Door Energy to develop solar power plants at four Seef Properties shopping malls in Bahrain, totaling 9.2 megawatts-peak in capacity

The solar power purchase agreement (PPA) enables cost savings with zero financing for Seef Properties

Contributes to Seef Properties’ sustainability targets and Bahrain’s Net Zero by 2060 commitment

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties, the largest real estate developer in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the signing of a power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with Yellow Door Energy (“YDE”), the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East and Africa. The landmark agreement will bring clean electricity to four premier retail destinations: Seef Mall – Seef District, Seef Mall – Isa Town, Seef Mall – Muharraq, and Al Liwan.

The solar power plants will have a combined capacity of 9.2 megawatts-peak (MWp), featuring over 15,600 solar panels. Approximately half of the solar panels will be placed on rooftops, and the other half will be installed as bifacial high-efficiency modules in car parks across the four shopping malls. Once completed, the solar power plants are expected to produce 14,900 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy in the first year of operation. This is equivalent to over 10,000 metric tons of carbon emissions avoided.

Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating: “Our commitment for sustainable business practices is evident in this PPA with Yellow Door Energy, which will also significantly reduce our energy costs. Seef Properties has always been dedicated to enriching the Kingdom’s community and ensuring that our business operates in an ethical, sound and responsible manner. By leveraging YDE’s trusted capabilities, we look forward to installing solar plants in four key venues across the Kingdom, resulting in a lasting impact through a considerable reduction in carbon emissions. We are confident that this agreement will set a new benchmark for sustainable retail best practices and overall sustainable development in Bahrain.”

Jeremy Crane, Group CEO at Yellow Door Energy, said, “Yellow Door Energy is honored to partner with Seef Properties on this multi-venue solar PPA. With a strong track record and a growing portfolio now totaling 31.5 MWp of solar projects in Bahrain, we are well-positioned to continue delivering affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions. This collaboration contributes to Seef Properties’ sustainability efforts and advances the Kingdom’s journey towards its Net Zero by 2060 target.”

As the solar developer, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating and maintaining the solar power plants for the duration of the PPA. By working with solar developers, businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core business and enjoying the benefits of clean energy.

About Seef Properties

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

Contact Information:

Mohammed Isa

Perceptions PR & Digital

Email: mohammed@perceptions.me

Tel: +973 36620086

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East and Africa. The company’s solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions, operating under a solar lease or power purchase agreement (PPA), directly contributing to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF).

www.yellowdoorenergy.com

Contact Information

Marketing Department

Email : gosolar@yellowdoorenergy.com

Phone : +973 7 732 9775