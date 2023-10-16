NBO Muzn Islamic Banking, continues its commitment to support parents in securing a safe, progressive future for their children. The Kids Wakala account is a Shari’a-compliant account, offered by NBO Muzn Islamic Banking, presents an enticing savings option with attractive return on investment, coupled with Takaful coverage for peace of mind,

At NBO Muzn we understand that parents ultimate goal is to ensure a safe and secured future for their children. With the Kids Wakala account, Muzn aims to assist parents in achieving this goal effortlessly, ensuring that children embark on their financial journey on solid ground. The Kids Wakala account serves as more than just a savings account; it is a valuable tool for parents to impart essential financial skills to their children, teaching them the importance of saving at a young age,” said Salima Al Marzooqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer of Muzn.

The Kids Wakala account offers attractive profit rates, with an expected 3.5% annual return, credited monthly into the account. This account requires a minimum recuring monthly deposit of OMR 10 only and above enabling parents to lay the foundation for their children's financial future. This account is available to both Muzn and non-Muzn customers and caters to children up to 18 years old. Furthermore, it provides exclusive benefits from various merchants across Oman.

Additionally, the Kids Wakala account includes Life Takaful and permanent disability risk coverage, with a double deposit benefit of up to OMR 75,000.

As the first licensed Islamic banking window in Oman, NBO Muzn is dedicated to advancing the Islamic finance sector in the country while delivering exceptional banking experiences to its customers without compromise. We offer a comprehensive range of Sharia-compliant banking services to a growing customer base, ensuring accessible and hassle-free Islamic banking products for all.

For more information about the Kids Wakala account and other Muzn's complete range of products, including terms and conditions, please visit our nearest branch or visit www.muzn.om.