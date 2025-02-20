MUSCAT: – BankDhofar, the second-largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman by branch network, is committed to serving all segments of society—from childhood to post-retirement. To support individuals in securing their financial future, the bank has introduced the Long-Term Retirement Deposit Account, designed to help customers grow their savings and achieve long-term financial stability.

Planning for a financially secure and comfortable retirement begins with setting clear goals—defining the desired lifestyle, location, and activities. The next step is assessing financial needs, which involves estimating future income requirements in consultation with financial specialists while considering factors such as inflation, healthcare expenses, education costs, and travel plans.

A well-diversified investment portfolio is crucial to financial stability during retirement. Individuals should consider a mix of assets such as bonds, stocks, and real estate rather than relying on a single investment type. BankDhofar provides tailored financial solutions, including the Retirement Savings Account, which offers substantial benefits. Customers can start saving with as little as OMR 10, with flexible plans ranging from one to ten years and a competitive interest rate of up to 5%.

In addition to retirement-focused savings, BankDhofar offers a range of investment and deposit plans, including fixed and recurring deposit accounts and a long-term deposit account designed to help parents save for their children’s higher education. The bank also provides specialized financial services for women, youth, children, and high-income customers, including exclusive benefits for Al-Riadah and Al-Rifaa cardholders. For high-net-worth individuals and their families, BankDhofar ensures secure, prudent, and confidential wealth management services.

Reflecting its commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, BankDhofar reported a 12.5% increase in net profits for 2024, reaching OMR 43.6 million, compared to OMR 38.7 million in 2023. The bank continues to invest in technology and business enablement, becoming one of the first banks in Oman to launch Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Other digital advancements include wholesale cash deposit machines, the Easy Biz digital collection and settlement platform, and significant enhancements in cybersecurity, underscoring the bank’s commitment to safeguarding customer data and operations, based on his long experience in the banking sector, which extends to 35 years of excellence and success.

With a network of 131 branches, including Dhofar Islamic, and more than 400 ATMs, cash deposit machines, and multi-service interactive machines across Oman, BankDhofar remains a trusted partner in helping individuals plan and achieve financial security at every stage of life.