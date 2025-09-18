Johannesburg: The Social Development Bank has achieved another international milestone by winning the Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs Award during its participation in the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (G20 YEA) Summit, hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa, from September 18 to 24, 2025. The summit brings together more than 500 young entrepreneurs from around the world, alongside representatives of governments, leading corporations, and international organizations.

The award was received on behalf of the Bank by Mr. Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ruwais, Vice President for Business Sector, during a ceremony that recognized the Bank’s pioneering efforts in financing and empowering women entrepreneurs and micro and small enterprises. Through these efforts, the Bank has reinforced its role in promoting women’s participation in the national economy with accessible financial products and non-financial services such as training and mentorship. These initiatives have yielded inspiring success stories, helping startups transition into established commercial enterprises.

This award underscores the Social Development Bank’s leading role in empowering Saudi women and enhancing the Kingdom’s presence on the global stage. The Bank’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs has translated into tangible contributions to small business growth, increased employment opportunities for women, and higher female participation in the labor market. Notably, women accounted for 56% of total financing for small and emerging enterprises. The Bank also offers a portfolio of financing programs tailored to support business establishment and growth.

This recognition continues the Bank’s distinguished track record in development and prestigious accolades both locally and internationally. Last year, the Bank was also honoured with the award for Best Financing Institution for Women Entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa at the Global SME Finance Forum in Brazil, held on the sidelines of the G20 meetings.

The G20 YEA Summit is held annually alongside the G20 meetings, serving as a global platform to shape policies that support youth entrepreneurship, exchange experiences, explore partnerships, and showcase impactful entrepreneurial success stories.