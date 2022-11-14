Khalid Jasim Al Midfa: “Al Rafisah Dam’s brand identity adds greater value to SCTDA’s portfolio of entertainment and tourist facilities and attractions.”

Sharjah: The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has unveiled the brand identity of Al Rafisah Dam, a premier leisure and tourist destination that offers enriching experiences in Sharjah’s eastern region. The move aims to bolster the destination’s position and support the inflow of tourists as well as promote its array of inclusive entertainment and tourist offerings.

This was revealed during a press conference held to mark the launch of Al Rafisah Dam’s new brand identity on Monday, 14 November, 2022, at Khorfakkan, in the presence of His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA and a host of high-level officials and representatives of government entities from across Sharjah and the eastern region, in addition to media representatives.

Al Rafisah Dam’s brand identity is inspired by nature and the environment around it and is rooted in the authentic heritage and cultural legacy of the region. It reflects the passion of adventure enthusiasts and their affinity for mountain and water sports activities as well as lovers of culture, history and nature. The new identity motivates tourists and visitors to explore thrilling adventures that promise fresh and exceptional experiences.

HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, said: “Launching the new brand identity of Al Rafisah Dam aligns with our strategy of enhancing Sharjah’s position as a premier tourist destination, reaffirming SCTDA’s vision to reinforce the emirate’s distinctive status on the global tourism map. The unique characteristics of safety, natural and cultural sustainability of Sharjah’s destinations that offer comprehensive touristic experiences is elevating the emirate’s appeal and attractiveness to visitors and tourists alike.”

“By launching the new brand identity of Al Rafisah Dam, SCTDA aims to enhance and enrich the tourist experience in collaboration with its public and private sector partners to fulfil the goals of promoting Sharjah and the eastern region as an inclusive tourist destination. It sheds light on the destination's natural, historical and archaeological elements that appeal to every kind of visitor, all year round. Al Rafisah Dam’s brand identity adds greater value to SCTDA’s portfolio of entertainment and tourist facilities and attractions,” HE added.

During the press conference, several entities and supporting teams that collaborated with SCTDA to improve the tourist experience at Al Rafisah Dam were honoured. The programme concluded with a series of water sports activities organised by the Sharjah Marine Club.

-Ends-

Al Rafisah Dam

Al Rafisah Dam is one of the most attractive and beautiful eco-friendly projects in Khorfakkan and the eastern region with a 13 m-deep, 82,000 sqm wide lake that is home to wildlife and offers water sports opportunities.

The destination offers plenty of world class tourist and service amenities to meet the aspirations of all visitors. These include boat tours and rides, including pedal boats, kayaks, and doughnut boat rides for cruising around the lake, feeding ducks, spotting and watching migratory birds and water turtles as well as exploring the lake and enjoying its scenic natural environs.