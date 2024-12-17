Egypt HQ Becomes First Schneider Electric Facility Worldwide to Achieve SmartScore Platinum Certificate

Innovative EcoStruxure™ Solutions Reduce Energy Use by Nearly 50% at Schneider Electric HQ in Cairo.

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, proudly announces that its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, has been awarded the distinguished SmartScore Platinum certification, marking it as a best-in-class smart building. This achievement makes Schneider Electric’s Egypt HQ the only facility in the company’s global portfolio to receive this top-tier designation, underscoring Schneider Electric’s commitment to pioneering sustainability and innovation in smart building technology.

Schneider Electric’s Egypt HQ joins an elite group of only 101 buildings globally, and 38 in the Middle East, holding the SmartScore Platinum certification, emphasizing the company’s steadfast dedication to sustainable and innovative building practices on a global scale. The certification, recognized as the global benchmark for smart buildings by WiredScore, celebrates Schneider Electric’s Cairo HQ’s exceptional design and operational effectiveness. This certification acknowledges the building’s superior energy efficiency, user-centric design, environmental performance, and resilience against evolving challenges. With Schneider Electric’s advanced EcoStruxure™ solutions, the HQ has reduced its electricity bills and carbon emissions by nearly 50%, equivalent to a reduction of 1,132 tons of CO₂ emissions. Through a 40.3% energy savings compared to pre-EcoStruxure levels and a 48% improvement over its digital twin model, the HQ demonstrates the powerful impact of smart technology in modern buildings.

The environmental and financial impact of these upgrades at Schneider Electric’s Cairo HQ includes significant improvements in air quality by installing innovative ventilation systems equipped with CO₂ sensors, which contribute to a healthier indoor environment. Additionally, Schneider Electric optimized its water and electricity usage, significantly lowering utility costs. The building has reduced waste treatment expenses by implementing comprehensive recycling and composting programs. The upgraded space configuration has increased seating capacity by 30%, while operational cost savings have reached 15-20%, highlighting the substantial benefits of Schneider Electric’s approach to sustainable building design.

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, remarked, “Achieving the SmartScore Platinum certification is a testament to Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. This accomplishment sets a new standard within our global and local operations and demonstrates that we not only champion sustainability but actively embody it as we walk the talk. By harnessing our technology and solutions, we aim to create resilient, efficient, and healthy work environments. It reflects our purpose-driven mission to efficiently use energy and drive impactful progress in sustainable building practices.”

Additionally, Schneider Electric’s team in Egypt has become the country’s first WiredScore and SmartScore Accredited Professionals (APs). This accreditation enables Schneider Electric to offer consulting services to real estate developers, supporting them in attaining global certification standards and elevating smart buildings across Egypt and beyond.

SmartScore certification, developed in collaboration with the owners and users of the world’s most advanced properties, sets the global standard for smart buildings. This certification allows property owners to optimize the user experience and technological infrastructure, ensuring that buildings provide outstanding user experiences, operational efficiency, cost savings, and resilient digital infrastructure.

