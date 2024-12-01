MCSeT with EvoPact is assembled at Schneider Electric's Badr Plant, as the company's first facility to oversee its assembly and global launch for all markets.

RM AirSeT and SM AirSeT are the first SF6-free products introduced to the Egyptian market

Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, unveiled three innovative energy systems in the local market. This came during its “Innovation Day: Power Systems of the Future” held for the first time in Egypt, attended by the company’s customers and partners in various sectors, alongside Schneider Electric's team led by Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, and Hassan Al Ardy, Vice President, Power Systems Division, at Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant.

The launched products, MCSeT with EvoPact, RM AirSeT, and SM AirSeT, highlight Schneider Electric's commitment to driving digital transformation and enhancing efficiency across a wide range of industries, including utilities and infrastructure, transportation, energy-intensive industries such as consumer packaged goods (CPG), real estate development, and energy and chemicals.

The MCSeT with EvoPact is a highly efficient medium-voltage panel that is digital and IoT connected, boasting a lifespan of up to 30 years. This product incorporates an advanced vacuum interrupter technology, performing up to 30,000 operational cycles, which provides early alerts through data-driven insights, enabling predictive maintenance. It is designed to minimize the risk of unexpected power outages through data-driven insights. This innovative solution is part of Schneider Electric's strategy to address critical challenges in the energy sector, including reducing maintenance costs, lowering carbon emissions, and achieving sustainability goals. Notably, Egypt is among the first countries globally to launch this product, which is assembled at Schneider Electric’s factory in Badr Plant, the first facility to assemble MCSeT with EvoPact and export it worldwide. Additionally, Schneider Electric has secured the Cairo Metro Line 4 project, supplying it with MCSeT with EvoPact solutions, underscoring the strategic importance of the Egyptian market for Schneider Electric, both regionally and globally.

The Innovation Day also witnessed the launch of the latest generation of RM AirSeT and SM AirSeT products, representing a significant leap toward SF6-free solutions. Schneider Electric is leading the Egyptian market in introducing this new SF6-free technology which is new to the local market, aligning with a global shift toward sustainable practices. These advanced products offer a unique blend of efficiency and sustainability, featuring a 40-year lifespan and cutting-edge vacuum interrupter technology. In these designs, Schneider Electric has replaced SF6 gas with pure pressurized air, and included 92% recyclable components, which reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

SF6 is one of the most potent greenhouse gases, with just 1 kg equivalent to 24.3 tons of CO₂ emissions. This alarming environmental impact has prompted the European Union to consider banning SF6 gas by 2030. Schneider Electric's transition to SF6-free solutions reflects its commitment to providing sustainable, eco-friendly alternatives, helping industries reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability objectives. These innovative solutions empower Schneider Electric's customers and partners to enhance efficiency, cut costs, and align with global environmental goals.

Commenting on the launch, Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, said: “Sustainability is at the core of our purpose, culture, and businesses as we accelerate our contributions by empowering Egypt’s digital transformation towards a sustainable future, through the launch of the MCSeT with EvoPact, RM AirSeT, and SM AirSeT. We work hand in hand with our partners to provide solutions that help our suppliers and customers boost efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve their sustainability goals while ensuring the highest levels of operational efficiency and resources management. This aligns with Schneider Electric’s six long-term sustainability commitments put forth by the company.”

Companies today face increasing challenges in achieving sustainability, as global standards demand reductions in carbon emissions and improvements in environmental performance. Schneider Electric’s innovative solutions, powered by the digital EcoStruxure platform, enable businesses to enhance operational efficiency and make informed decisions to meet their sustainability goals. Through these solutions and products, companies can leverage advanced analytics and predictive maintenance to reduce energy waste and improve operational efficiency. Schneider Electric is committed to accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable and inclusive society, building a more electrified world. Its smart solutions empower businesses to achieve their climate objectives and contribute to a sustainable future for all.

Hassan Al Ardy, Vice President, Power Systems division, at Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant, added: “Sustainability is the core of Schneider Electric’s mission, inspiring us to create innovative solutions that meet the changing demands of various industries, particularly those with high energy consumption. The introduction of three new products in Egypt highlights Schneider Electric’s leadership in the energy sector, showcasing our ongoing commitment to improve energy efficiency, as well as driving digital transformation, and advancing sustainability, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt's Vision 2030.”

Globally recognized for its sustainability leadership, Schneider Electric was ranked first on Statista and TIME Magazine’s 2024 list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies and has been listed among the top 100 sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights for 12 consecutive years. The company is committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations by 2030 and across its value chain by 2050, solidifying its role as a trusted partner in the transition towards a more sustainable future.

