Cairo, Egypt – In line with its continuous efforts to develop the Egyptian healthcare sector by deploying their latest solutions and digital technologies, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, organized conference on how to design innovative healthcare projects that ensure patient and specialist safety, avoiding fire hazards, improving operating efficiency, and rationalizing energy consumption. In addition, Schneider Electric experts presented the latest digital technologies and engineering solutions and tools to uplift the healthcare sector and provided best practices for designing innovative and enhanced healthcare projects.

The two-day event, under the title ‘Innovation Talk for Healthcare’, saw the attendance of many major consultants and design firms, as well as prominent Schneider Electric global experts and top-notch healthcare providers, discussing digital solutions and the latest technology in the sector and its effect on improving healthcare services.

“The conference is not just an opportunity where we meet to exhibit the technologies and solutions, we offer here at Schneider Electric. More importantly, it serves as a living testament demonstrating the magnitude of what such technologies can achieve in the Egyptian healthcare sector, where providers will be able to present users with enhanced services,” said Ramy Mostafa, Power Products Vice President at Schneider Electric, North East Africa & Levant.

“EcoStruxure Power serving the healthcare sector, is the future-ready platform for hospitals and all healthcare facilities, designed to deliver improved sustainability, resiliency, hyper-efficiency, and people centricity. We help our customers insightfully anticipate and manage the everyday matters and extraordinary events of healthcare, by using the Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, the platform grants access to monitor and control all grid components, enables quick maintenance operations, limits, and eliminates downtime and losses, and plans future quotas and allocations. It can also execute preemptive maintenances that ensure an uninterrupted flow of electricity, conforming with international standards, thus, achieving sustainability and uplifted services in the healthcare sector,” added Mostafa.

The conference tackled several discussion points, most important of which is the best practices and trainings on designing sustainable and advanced healthcare projects and utilizing the latest in applied technologies and digital solutions to efficiently manage projects, leading to the rational use of energy.

-Ends-

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the indisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation, and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/en/

Follow us on: Hashtags: #EcoStruxure #IoT #Industry #OEM #IIoT