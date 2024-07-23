Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE Tech venture company Scalo Technologies is backing a new initiative to make entrepreneurship education and internship experiences accessible to secondary school students worldwide.

The company has joined hands with the Young Founders School (YFS) to help reinforce its efforts to change the way entrepreneurship is taught in countries around the world, including the Emirates and other parts of the Middle East.

Scalo Technologies is among a number of new business partners for YFS, which has grown into the largest entrepreneurship platform for high school students across Asia and Africa, impacting over 7,000 young minds, since being founded eight years ago in Hong Kong.

Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, Director and Co-founder of Scalo Technologies, said, “We resonate deeply with YFS’s mission. Their relentless drive to educate, connect, and inspire the next generation of founders aligns perfectly with our own vision.”

Fellow Scalo Technologies Co-founder, Rashit Makhat, said, “We have a clear view of the way technology is shaping the future for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs and business leaders. We want to play our part in helping young minds identify and pursue career paths in line with the way the world is heading.”

Scalo Technologies and other new YFS business partners will be introduced at a Gala Dinner taking place in Singapore on August 31, 2024.

Funds raised will directly support YFS’s innovative courses and internships, aiming to transform the lives of 10,000 students annually by 2026 through comprehensive classes, and 1,000 students annually through internships, especially targeting underserved communities.

“This event marks a pivotal milestone for YFS. We eagerly anticipate welcoming influential entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and change-makers who share our passion for empowering young minds and cultivating the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Billy Naveed, Founder and Chairman of Young Founders School.

Since its founding in 2016, YFS has expanded its reach to over 12 countries and regions – India, Saudi Arabia, Shenzhen, Pakistan, the Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Singapore, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Bangladesh - impacting more than 7,000 students and connecting them with over 500 mentors through unique startup courses and internship programmes.

The YFS team consists of preeminent educators, startup entrepreneurs, and leading corporate leaders from across Asia Pacific.

“In today's vibrant startup culture, we aim to teach students that entrepreneurship is more than just becoming your own boss. It’s about a mindset dedicated to innovation and creating value for others,” Naveed concluded.