Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has initiated a field survey in collaboration with the Gas Safety Committee led by the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi to comprehensively understand the patterns and usage of gas in residential units and buildings across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra regions.

The purpose of this survey is to support the efforts of the Gas Safety Committee in ensuring the safe and secure utilisation of gas, whether through gas cylinders or central sources and to enhance the application of the relevant safety regulations.

His Excellency Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director General of the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, said that: “SCAD is keen to support the efforts made by the Abu Dhabi government, represented by the Gas Safety Committee, to raise the level of safety and security of gas supplies and uses in a way that ensures the protection of community members as per the directives of our wise leadership and the relevant institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

His Excellency added: “The statistical survey carried out by SCAD reflects the Centre’s firm commitment to actively contributing to achieving the goals of the Gas Safety Committee by providing databases that can be relied upon in efforts to achieve the goals of the Abu Dhabi government and Vision 2030.”

The survey covers various aspects critical to ensuring the efficiency of gas supplies and promoting awareness of safe gas usage. It will classify different types of gas sources and assess their compliance with safety and security standards, by focusing on the regular checks and necessary maintenance.

The Gas Safety Committee, which was established on August 21, 2023, has commenced a review of safety procedures and standards for gas supply and installation activities in Abu Dhabi. This initiative is part of the broader assessment of the safety of liquefied petroleum gas systems in buildings across Abu Dhabi.

The committee members include, the Department of Government Enablement - Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Integrated Transport Centre, and ADNOC Distribution.

About the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD)

Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) was established by Law No. (7) of 2008 to organise and develop statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Centre was reorganised by Law No. (5) of 2021, which placed SCAD under the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. In April 2023, in accordance with The Executive Council Decree No. (39) of 2023, SCAD's affiliation was transferred to the Department of Government Support (DGS).

SCAD is entrusted with the responsibility of supporting government decision-makers by adopting a decentralised approach to statistical work. The Centre has an independent legal personality, full financial independence, and legal capacity to act in proportion to the emirate's vision towards sustainable development and strategic planning.

Pursuant to its mandate, SCAD is responsible for establishing and developing an integrated statistical ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This is achieved by organising, unifying, and managing all aspects of the emirate's statistical work, including building and regulating statistical frames for all activities and sectors, and updating them periodically. The Centre provides technical supervision of statistics and statistical data systems for government entities, and collects, classifies, stores, analyses, processes, archives, publishes, and protects Abu Dhabi's statistical data obtained from data sources.

In addition, the Centre is vested with the responsibility of making, developing, and disseminating estimates, projections, analytics, and forecasts and supporting government entities with reliable statistics. SCAD is authorised to contract with any entity or company within or outside the Emirate to undertake data collection and other statistical activities.