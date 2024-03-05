Dubai, UAE – One&Only One Za'abeel proudly presents the unveiling of Qabu by Paco Morales at The Link, a gastronomic journey through the ages of Andalusian cuisine. Helmed by the visionary Chef Paco Morales in collaboration with Paola Gualandi, Qabu beckons discerning diners to immerse themselves in a contemporary exploration of ancient Moorish recipes.

Renowned for his Michelin three-star establishment, Noor, in Córdoba, Spain, and the acclaimed El Bar de Paco Morales, Chef Paco Morales makes his Dubai debut with Qabu, building on an illustrious career in which he has forged a new genre of cuisine which fuses history and fine-dining.

Grounded in the opulent legacy of Al-Andalus, Morales invites guests at Qabu to savour a culinary spectacle that seamlessly intertwines tradition with innovation creating a unique style of cuisine that fuses elements of both Western and Arab culture.

Guests will embark on a journey through time to the Al Andalus era, where the rich and colourful Arab civilisation seamlessly blended with the diverse cultures of southern Spain. Al Andalus, also known as Muslim Spain, flourished from the 8th to the 15th century, leaving an undeniable mark on the region's

architecture, culture, arts, science, and way of life. The menu at Qabu reflects the essence of this historical period, offering a tantalising array of dishes inspired by the flavours and ingredients of the era. With each

course, diners receive a historical anecdote of the origins of the dish; creating a dining experience that is immersive, theatrical, and educational.

The menu features mouthwatering starters like the Cuajada de Almendra Nieve de Puerro Quemado y Mole Negro, an almond curd with burnt leek snow and mole negro, and Menestra de Verduras Guisada con Emulsion de Kazbra y Limon en Salmuera, a medley of stewed vegetables with kazbra emulsion and preserved lemon. For mains, diners can continue their exploration with Lubina Salvaje con Judias Verdes y Calabacin, made with wild sea bass, flat beans and zucchini, or Lomo de Vaca Asado con Aliño Moruno, Couscous Verde y Hummus, a roasted beef loin with aliño moruno, green couscous, and hummus. The dessert selection includes dishes like Algarroba Qabu Style and Almena Mesopotamica de Frutos Rojos y Regaliz, offering a sweet and satisfying finale. Additionally, the Al Andalus tasting menu provides a comprehensive journey through the flavours of the era, perfectly paired with a selection of wines and signature cocktails.

Each season at Qabu, a new chapter of this extraordinary culinary heritage unfolds, with menus evolving with the seasons. Each dish celebrates the vibrant and storied heritage of Córdoba, where the essence of the past converges harmoniously with the spirit of the future.

"It gives me great joy to open Qabu here in the Link at One&Only One Za’abeel. Qabu is not just a restaurant; it's a glance through history, where every dish tells a story of innovation and the enduring spirit of Al-Andalus. Dubai, a melting pot of cultures, is the perfect place to showcase this unique style of dining.” said Paco Morales.

Qabu’s striking interiors offer diners an invitation to take a step back in time; transported to an era where Spanish and Arab civilizations lived harmoniously side by side. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a palette of neutral hues create a light-filled space, marked by warm accents of copper and gold. Enhanced by an infusion of vibrant colours and captivating patterns, the venue beckons guests with its visual allure, leaving them spellbound. Designed by the distinguished interior design studio Rockwell Group, Qabu invites guests to a spectacular high-altitude panoramic view of the Dubai skyline. Captivating the essence of elegance in the restaurant, the interiors play with reflective light against muted tones and understated patterns, giving an ode to Spanish architecture and design influence. Subtle pops of colour come from the artistic tableware

and décor with a centrepiece glass chandelier hanging from the ceiling of the venue, imbuing a futuristic charm with its delicate grey accents.

Under General Manager Nawal Sadaqa's expert stewardship, Qabu welcomes guests daily for dinner from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am, accommodating up to 55 diners.

Qabu is now open for reservations. For more information and reservation inquiries, visit https://www.thelinkdubai.com/.

@thelinkdubai

@qabudubai

