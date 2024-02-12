Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Savington proudly announces the strategic partnership with Effiya Technologies to fortify its commitment to regulatory compliance, aligning with the strict regulatory directives of the Central Bank of UAE. The initiative was taken up as a timely and serious measure to enhance Savington’s watchlist monitoring of customers using AI and machine learning aided platform while reducing false positives and bringing efficiency in the compliance lifecycle.

Jigar Shah, CEO Effiya Technologies, expressed enthusiasm stating, "The partnership signifies a positive step towards a more secure and compliant insurance landscape. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient industry adhering to the stringent regulatory framework. Increase client base of Effiya is a testament to our analytics prowess and strong focus on customer satisfaction."

Dev Maitra, CEO of Savington International, emphasized “The vision of becoming a trusted insurer involves a blend of credibility, reliability, trust and confidence among clients and regulators. Partnering with Effiya is a proactive measure to align rigorously with the Central Bank's directives. By integrating Effiya's solutions, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance fostering a secure financial environment that bolsters both client and regulators trust and maintains industry’s reputation for integrity.

About Savington International

Savington International Insurance Brokers LLC is a leading insurance broker company in the UAE. Established in 2006 in Dubai, Savington . has emerged as a prominent player in the United Arab Emirates’ insurance landscape. The services encompass a wide range, including managing medical insurance claims, personal insurance, liability coverage, vehicle insurance, and accident protection, catering to the diverse needs of our clients. The dedicated team and comprehensive insurance offerings are designed to provide their clients with the ultimate peace of mind.

About Effiya Technologies

Effiya Technologies, powered by Sutra Management is a fintech startup that provides AI-enabled solutions for the client. Headquartered in Singapore and with reseller partners across India and GCC, the company is one of the growing companies providing intelligent financial crime-combatting solutions. Developed with years of research, Effiya has a patented technology that reduces false positives and reduces investigation time throughout the customer lifecycle.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Effiya Technologies

Indrani Biswas

ib@sutra-management.com