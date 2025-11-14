Savills Middle East will participate in Cityscape Global Saudi 2025, presenting an exclusive showcase of world-class residences from some of the most prestigious developers worldwide.

Cityscape Global Saudi is one of the region’s largest and most influential real estate events, convening investors, developers, and industry leaders to explore international investment and development opportunities. Savills participation underscores its commitment to connecting the Kingdom’s investors with leading global developers and premium residential assets. At Cityscape Global Saudi 2025, the firm, with more than 160 years of heritage, will highlight its international network, global reach, and end-to-end advisory expertise, connecting visionary investors with opportunities that combine enduring value and lifestyle appeal.

“Cityscape Global Saudi provides an exceptional platform to showcase the depth of our global network and expertise and allows us to bring to market exceptional residential offerings that are deeply relevant to the audience,” said Ramzi Darwish, Head of Saudi Arabia, Savills Middle East. “It’s also a timely opportunity following the opening of our new, bigger Riyadh office, which further strengthens our local presence and ability to serve clients in the Kingdom. We look forward to engaging directly with investors who value world-class design, quality, and long-term potential.”

At this year’s exhibition, Savills will unveil a handpicked portfolio of prime developments that exemplify design, craftsmanship, and long-term value in markets like London and Dubai, which have historically held appeal for Gulf investors. The selection represents the Savills ability to bridge global markets and bring exceptional real estate opportunities directly to investors in the region.

The showcase will include:

Park Modern by Fenton Whelan: A landmark address in London’s Bayswater redefining luxury living with panoramic views over Hyde Park.

100 Kensington by Seven Capital: a refined development in one of London’s most coveted postcodes overlooking the Royal Borough.

Maison Margiela Residences by Alta Developers: The world’s first Maison Margiela-branded residences, bringing couture-inspired architecture to life on Palm Jumeirah.

Mr. C Residences by Alta Developers: A contemporary expression of Italian elegance by the fourth generation of the Cipriani family, located in Downtown Dubai.

Together, these developments reflect the fusion of fashion, design, and lifestyle that defines Savills global portfolio.

According to Savills latest research, the MENA region has seen rapid growth (+187%), in the branded residential segment, led by Dubai and the wider Gulf, now rivalling more mature regions in scale. Strategic reforms, investment migration programs and infrastructure spending are transforming cities such as Riyadh and Delhi into future wealth centres.

Building on this momentum, Riyadh’s upcoming implementation of the law on real estate ownership by non-Saudis, which takes effect in January 2026, is expected to expand foreign participation in the Kingdom’s real estate market. The new framework will open opportunities for international investors to acquire property within designated zones in major cities, including Riyadh. With its on ground presence and global expertise, Savills is well positioned to advise clients on these emerging opportunities and lead discussions around the next phase of growth in Saudi Arabia’s residential sector.

Through these partnerships, Savills reinforces its role as a trusted advisor for global investors, offering bespoke consultancy, privileged market access, and comprehensive expertise across the UAE, UK, Europe, and beyond.

Savills invites attendees to visit its stand to explore these landmark developments and engage with its global experts.

Cityscape Global Saudi 2025

Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center, Malham

Dates: 17th November 2025 – 20th November 2025

Savills Stand: H3.G22

About Savills Middle East:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.