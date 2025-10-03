London – Savills Middle East hosted an exclusive investor showcase in London, presenting the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) most compelling residential projects and sharing fresh insights into the region’s evolving property market. The event welcomed investors from the UK, reflecting the growing appetite for opportunities across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah.

Savills’ research underscores the UAE’s strong fundamentals, with Dubai ranking among the world’s top three prime residential markets in 2025. Prime capital values in the city rose by more than 5% in the first half of the year, driven by population growth, high-net-worth inflows, and limited luxury supply. Abu Dhabi also recorded rental value growth as demand outpaced supply, while Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah continued to attract interest through large-scale masterplans and tourism-driven development.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential at Savills Middle East, said:

“The first half of 2025 has positioned the UAE as both stable and aspirational. Dubai’s prime market remains resilient, with capital values and rents rising amid tightening supply. At the same time, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah are introducing masterplans that prioritise culture, lifestyle, sustainability, and family living. These are no longer peripheral markets; they are setting new benchmarks for global investment.”

In Abu Dhabi, demand is shifting toward experiential living, with communities centred on culture, waterfront settings, and family-friendly amenities. Ali Ishaq, Head of Abu Dhabi at Savills Middle East, added:

“Developers such as Modon, with landmark projects on Reem and Hudayriyat Islands, alongside our wider Abu Dhabi portfolio, reflect the evolving shift in buyer demand. These initiatives demonstrate the scale and quality of delivery that are positioning Abu Dhabi not only as a regional capital, but as a global destination.”

Developments in Focus

At the London showcase, Savills presented a curated portfolio of standout developments:

Nawayef, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi – freehold villas community with 3 to 5 bedroom options.

Muheira, Reem Island — Modon’s first freehold residential towers on Reem Island, launched in 2025, comprising two towers with 475 one- to three-bedroom apartments fronting a waterfront promenade.

DIFC Heights, Dubai – premium residences in the financial district, scheduled for completion in 2029.

Mr. C Residences Downtown Dubai – ultra-luxury branded apartments by Alta Real Estate and Cipriani, completing in 2027.

Vida Residences, Saadiyat Marina, Abu Dhabi – contemporary waterfront homes, completing in 2027.

Anantara Mina Residences, Ras Al Khaimah – branded waterfront living, completing in 2028.

Miraggio by Source of Fate, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah – waterfront apartments, with expected handover in Q4 2028.

Khalid Bin Sultan City, Sharjah – a sustainable, smart masterplan by Zaha Hadid Architects, with Savills appointed as Master Agent.

Looking Ahead

The London showcase reinforced the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic real estate hubs. With sustained international demand, ambitious masterplans, and resilient prime markets, the Emirates are set to remain a focal point for global investors in the years ahead.

About Savills Middle East:

Savills plc is a global real estate services provider listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in the Middle East for over 40 years, Savills offers an extensive range of specialist advisory, management and transactional services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. Expertise includes property management, residential and commercial agency services, property and business assets valuation, and investment and development advisory. Originally founded in the UK in 1855, Savills has an international network of over 700 offices and associates employing over 40,000 people across the Americas, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.