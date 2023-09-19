Dubai – Sausage Saloon, the renowned South African hotdog brand, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first location in the UAE. Situated in the bustling Dubai Festival City mall food court, Sausage Saloon brings its unique and mouth watering hotdogs to delight food enthusiasts in the region.

Originating from South Africa, Sausage Saloon has redefined the classic hotdog, creating a new class of delectable delights that have won the hearts of customers worldwide. With over two decades of experience in serving world class hotdogs, Sausage Saloon has earned a reputation for its commitment to quality, size, and innovation.

Sausage Saloon believes that to be the best hotdog brand in the universe, they have to be competitive and truly optimistic in all aspects of the business. Sausage Saloon’s dedication to quality has been recognised with prestigious accolades, including a gold certificate in the biggest international Sausage Tasting competition and the finest food and safety accreditations.

Sausage Saloon's unique selling proposition, "quality matters, size matters," sets them apart from the rest. Each hotdog is prepared with the finest ingredients to ensure a truly satisfying dining experience. The menu features the famous Monster Dog, offering generous portions that leave customers craving more.

One of Sausage Saloon's standout features is the ability for customers to "build your own" hotdog, allowing them to customize their meals to suit their individual tastes and preferences. This commitment to personalized dining experiences ensures that every visit to Sausage Saloon is a delightful and unforgettable one.

Families and children are in for a treat as Sausage Saloon's conveniently located outlet within the mall makes it an excellent choice for a family outing. For individuals with busy lifestyles, Sausage Saloon provides a nutritious and convenient solution for on-the-go meals without compromising on taste or quality.

The menu at Sausage Saloon is a true celebration of flavors, with a selection of eight different types of sausages, from succulent Beef to Cheesy Chicken, Chilli Lamb, Russians, and even the Classic Manhattan that captures the essence of New York. All hotdogs are topped with tantalizing sauces, toppings, and relishes, offering more than a thousand possible combinations to satisfy any craving.

Sausage Saloon takes pride in using pure meat for their sausages, guaranteeing the highest quality to their consumers. Each hotdog is carefully crafted with premium ingredients, ensuring a delectable and wholesome experience with every bite.

In addition to their famous hotdogs, Sausage Saloon's menu features an enticing range, including loaded fries, milkshakes, corndogs, and even kids’ hotdogs. Whether customers are seeking a quick snack or a full meal, Sausage Saloon has something to offer everyone.

"We are excited to share our fun, spicy, and mouth-watering hotdogs with the UAE community,” said Stefan Klopper, Franchise director at Sausage Saloon. With our expanded menu, we aim to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, providing an unforgettable dining experience for all."

Sausage Saloon's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction is evident in every bite. With its grand opening in the UAE, Sausage Saloon is ready to become the go-to destination for hotdog lovers looking for a unique and delightful dining experience

Come and meet Sausage Saloon’s friendly Grill Gang in the Dubai Festival City food court and discover the joy of South Africa's favorite Topdog! For more information, please visit www.sausagesaloon.ae or follow sausagesaloon_UAE on Instagram.

Location: Dubai Festival City, Food Court

Opening Hours: 11 AM to 11 PM

Price: Starts from 20 AED

About Sausage Saloon:

